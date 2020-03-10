East Asia Pacific

Australia's High Court to Hear Pell Abuse Appeal Wednesday

By Associated Press
March 10, 2020 07:05 AM
Cardinal George Pell arrives to make a statement, at the Vatican, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges.
FILE - Cardinal George Pell arrives to make a statement, at the Vatican, June 29, 2017.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse will take his appeal to Australia's highest court on Wednesday in potentially his last bid to clear his name.

Cardinal George Pell was sentenced a year ago to six years in prison for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral while he was the city's archbishop in the late 1990s.
He was convicted by the unanimous verdict of a Victoria state County Court jury in December 2018 after a jury in an earlier trial was deadlocked.

A Victoria Court of Appeal rejected his appeal against his convictions in a 2-1 majority decision in August last year.

Pope Francis' 78-year-old former finance minister will argue before the High Court that the guilty verdicts were unreasonable and could not be supported by the whole of the evidence including more than 20 prosecution witnesses including priests, altar servers and former choirboys.

Prosecutors have told the judges in written submissions that it is not their role to determine whether it was open to the jury to find the offending proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The court has not announced whether seven or five judges will hear the case that is set for two days.

The court will effectively hear Pell's appeal in its entirety before they technically decide whether they will even hear his appeal.

They could decide he does not have permission to appeal, he has permission to appeal but the appeal is denied, or he has permission to appeal and the appeal is upheld.

The judges could also send Pell's appeal back to the Victoria Court of Appeals to be reheard by another three judges.

Pell had been working as a gardener at a Melbourne prison. But he was transferred in January after a drone illegally flew overhead in a suspected attempt to photograph the famous inmate, the Herald Sun newspaper reported.

He was moved to the maximum-security Barwon Prison near Geelong, southwest of Melbourne.

He won't travel to Canberra for his appeal hearing. It is not known when the judges will deliver their rulings.

One of Pell's victims died of a heroin overdoses in 2014 without telling anyone of the abuse.

The survivor went to police after attending his friend's funeral. Neither victim can be identified because the identities of sexual assault victims have to be kept secret under state law.

Lawyer Lisa Flynn represents the dead choirboy's father, who blames Pell's abuse for his son's drug overdose. The father cannot be identified.

"The enormity of the High Court hearing is not lost on our client," Flynn said in a statement.
 
"He realizes that George Pell could well be released from jail despite having been convicted of five charges of sexual abuse, including the sexual abuse of his young son who ended up dying of a drug overdose at just 30 years old," she said.
 
"If the High Court allows George Pell to walk free from jail, our client says he will lose all faith in our legal system," she added.

 

 

Related Stories

Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 26, 2019. The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse has been convicted of molesting two choirboys.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Cardinal Pell Appeals Child Sex Convictions
Pell has been held in a Melbourne prison since he was sentenced in March to six years in prison
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 06/09/2019 - 13:17
Pope Francis greets cardinals in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican after an audience with students and teachers of the LUMSA Catholic University, Nov. 14, 2019.
Europe
Pope Taps Fellow Jesuit to Replace Cardinal Pell
Pope Francis has appointed a fellow Jesuit to be the Vatican's finance minister, filling a crucial position left vacant for more than two years after Cardinal George Pell left Rome to stand trial on sex abuse charges in his native Australia
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:41
Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 26, 2019. The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse has been convicted of molesting two choirboys.
Europe
Catholic Leaders React to Cardinal Pell's Sex Abuse Conviction 
The president of the Australian Bishops Conference, Mark Coleridge, and the Vatican reacted to the news of the conviction in Melbourne of Cardinal George Pell on historic sexual abuse charges, said the news has shocked many in Australia and around the world. The bombshell news about Cardinal Pell follows a four-day summit at the Vatican that Pope Francis called to deal with the continuing sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church. 
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Tue, 02/26/2019 - 14:45
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Economy & Business

Saudi Arabia Increase Oil Output to Record High

A security person wears a mask as he checks vehicles entering a compound for Saudi Aramco in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday,…
East Asia Pacific

Australia's High Court to Hear Pell Abuse Appeal Wednesday

Cardinal George Pell arrives to make a statement, at the Vatican, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges.
Economy & Business

Global Stocks Steady After Plunge on Virus, Oil Crash

A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and NY Dow at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday,…
East Asia Pacific

Family at Risk After Arrest of Cambodian Woman for 'Sexy' Online Sales

National Police arrest online seller Thai Srey Neang in Cambodia, Feb. 20, 2020. (Facebook/Official Page of Phnom Penh Police)
East Asia Pacific

New Leader for Taiwan's China-Friendly Kuomintang Party Signals Change

Johnny Chiang, the newly elected chairman of Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang Party (KMT), speaks during a news conference…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims