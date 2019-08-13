Body Found Near Malaysian Resort Where Girl Disappeared

Search crews in Malaysia have found the body of a female near a jungle resort where a 15-year-old French-Irish girl went missing more than a week ago.

Mohamad Mat Yusop, the police chief of Negeri Sembilan state, told reporters the body of a white female had been found about two kilometers from the Dusan resort, but would not confirm whether the body was that of Nora Anne Quoirin.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that helps out Britons who are in crisis while traveling overseas, said in a statement "it sadly seems likely" the remains are those of Nora.

The teenage girl, who has learning and physical disabilities, was reported missing a day after her family checked in at the resort, located about 70 kilometers from the capital, Kuala Lumpur. Police classified her as a missing person, but her family suspected she had been kidnapped.

More than 350 people joined in the search for Nora, backed by helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs. Police from Britain, Ireland and France also came to Malaysia to assist in the search. Nora's mother is from Ireland and her father is a Frenchman, but the family has lived in Britain for several years.

The girl's Irish-born mother announced a reward of nearly $12,000 donated by a Belfast business Monday for any information that could lead to her daughter's discovery.