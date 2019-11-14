East Asia Pacific

Cambodia to Free More Than 70 Opposition Activists on Bail

By Reuters
November 14, 2019 01:17 AM
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, greets his government officers during the country's 66th Independence Day from France…
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, greets his government officers during the country's 66th Independence Day from France, at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2019.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the release on bail of more than 70 opposition activists arrested in recent weeks and accused of plotting to overthrow the government, he said Thursday.

Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than 34 years, has been under increasing international pressure to improve his human rights record, with the European Union threatening the withdrawal of important trade benefits.

"There are over 70 people, please hurry up work on this case so that these brothers can be released on bail," Hun Sen said in a speech at a new cement factory in the southern province of Kampot, in comments directed at judicial authorities.

Self-exiled Cambodian opposition party founder Sam Rainsy speaks during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur,…
Self-exiled Cambodian opposition party founder Sam Rainsy speaks during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2019.

Cambodia arrested dozens of people in the run-up to last Saturday, when veteran opposition figure Sam Rainsy had said he would return from self-imposed exile to rally opposition to authoritarian ruler Hun Sen.

But Sam Rainsy did not return to Cambodia, saying he had been stopped in Paris from boarding a flight to neighboring Thailand. He instead flew to Malaysia before arriving in Indonesia on Thursday.

Leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha shakes hands with British Ambassador to Cambodia Tina Redshaw at…
Leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha shakes hands with British Ambassador to Cambodia Tina Redshaw at his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 14, 2019.

On Saturday, Cambodia also relaxed the house arrest conditions on opposition leader Kem Sokha, who was arrested on treason charges more than two years ago. He says the charges are ridiculous and has called for them to be dropped.

Kem Sokha and Sam Rainsy co-founded the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was banned in 2017. By then, Sam Rainsy had flown into self-exile in France after a defamation conviction and other charges he says are political.

On Tuesday, the European Union voiced concern at human rights in Cambodia as it gave a one-month deadline to authorities to respond to a report on its investigation before deciding whether to suspend trade benefits.

Hun Sen said that in addition to ordering the release of the opposition activists, he had ordered the Justice Ministry to withdraw arrest warrants for other opposition activists who had fled to Thailand or were in hiding in Cambodia.

Related Stories

Cambodia's exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy talks to the media outside Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Rainsy: EU Pressure on Trade Privileges Working to Restore Cambodian Democracy
European Union Commission completes preliminary report into human rights violations in Cambodia that could lead to suspension of critical trade privileges
Default Author Profile
By Kann Vicheika
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 07:14
Leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha shakes hands with French Ambassador to Cambodia Eva Nguyen Binhin…
East Asia Pacific
Cambodian Opposition Leader Meets Diplomatic Representatives
The meetings come one day afterKem Sokha’s bail conditions were relaxed by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Sunday, ending his house arrest
Default Author Profile
By Hul Reaksmey
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 06:02
Pheng Heng, right, lawyer to former Cambodia National Rescue Party's President Kem Sokha, speaks to media in front of Kem Sokha…
East Asia Pacific
Cambodia Releases Opposition Leader From House Arrest
Kem Sokha said he would continue to fight for his innocence
Default Author Profile
By Hul Reaksmey
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:35
Cambodia's exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, left, speaks to the media as he arrived at Kuala Lumpur International's Airport…
East Asia Pacific
Cambodian Opposition Leader Doesn't Return as Promised
After months of anticipation and increased tensions, Sam Rainsy missed his promised return date of Nov. 9 to come back to the country
Default Author Profile
By Leonie Kijewski
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 05:19
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage