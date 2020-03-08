East Asia Pacific

Celebrating International Women’s Day During an Epidemic

By VOA News
March 08, 2020 11:10 AM
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 30, 2020.
In China, state-run news outlets honor the female health workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis on International Women's Day, March 8, 2020.

Countries hit by outbreaks of the novel coronavirus are celebrating International Women’s Day despite the cancellation of multiple events.

In China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus which originated in the northeastern city of Wuhan, state-run news outlets celebrated the female health workers on the frontlines of the crisis.

State-run media outlet Xinhua profiled female laboratory technicians, nurses, and psychological professionals helping those affected by the outbreak to honor International Women’s Day.

According to the World Health Organization, roughly 70% of the global health workforce is female.

In South Korea, which is reporting the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China, many events scheduled to celebrate the day were cancelled, the French Press Agency reported.

"Although we can't be physically together, our minds for realizing gender equality are stronger than ever," the country's gender equality minister Lee Jung-Ok said in a video message.

In Italy, which has reported the most deaths from COVID-19 outside of China, a quarter of the country was on lockdown as of Sunday.

The theme of International Women’s Day 2020 is “Each for Equality”. “An equal world is an enabled world,” International Women’s Day wrote on their website.

 

Related Stories

Spectators chant "Justice" in Spanish during a concert by female performers on the eve of International Women's Day, in the Zocalo in Mexico City, March 7, 2020.
Arts & Culture
Women Represent One-Quarter of the World’s Parliamentarians
Inter-Parliamentary Union finds countries in Americas have made the most progress in terms of representation of women in parliament, followed by Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and Asia
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 10:21
00:03:06
Arts & Culture
International Women’s Day Highlights Gender Inequality in Women’s Athletics
The degree of support and equality between male and female athletes varies by country
Default Author Profile
By Sahar Majid
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 05:06
Pakistanis take party in a pro-women rally ahead of Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 6, 2020. Pakistani women…
USA
At UN, Call to Action for Women’s Day
Female activists urge governments to not just pay lip service to gender equality, but to make it a reality
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 05:27
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Celebrating International Women’s Day During an Epidemic

A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 30, 2020.
Science & Health

China Scrambles to Boost Its Image on Coronavirus

A man pushes his luggage past workers in protective suits as they wait to take the temperature of travelers at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, March 6, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Activist Who Called on Xi to Resign Detained on State Security Charges

Zhang Qingfang, lawyer of the founder of Chinese grassroots movement Xu Zhiyong, center, talks to foreign diplomats after they…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Six Dead, 28 Missing in China Quarantine Hotel Collapse

Rescue workers move a casualty at the site where a hotel being used for the coronavirus quarantine collapsed, as the country is…
Coronavirus Outbreak

First Case of Virus Found in Cambodian

Students line up to sanitize their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class in Cambodia

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims