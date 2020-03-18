East Asia Pacific

China, Cambodia Hold Joint Military Drills to Shrug Off Coronavirus Fears

By Ralph Jennings
March 18, 2020 07:46 AM
Cambodian navy officials attend a ceremony after conducting an exercise with Chinese naval officers in Preah Sihanouk province,…
FILE - Cambodian navy officials attend a ceremony after conducting an exercise with Chinese naval officers in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, Feb. 26, 2016.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - China and Cambodia bucked the global trend of event cancellations this week by starting joint military exercises as a way to show the world they’re over the coronavirus outbreak and getting friendlier despite apprehension in other countries.   

The two old friends that often chafe against neighboring Vietnam and the United States began their fourth annual joint military drill on Sunday. The activities in Cambodia’s Kampot province will focus on humanitarian rescue work and counterterrorism work before ending April 1, the Chinese official Xinhua News agency reported.   

China and its military weaker counterpart are holding their “Dragon Gold 2020” drills amid a global wave of event cancellations to stop the spread of COVID-19, the deadly diseases caused by the coronavirus. China reports more cases than any other country, about 80,000, since the virus was discovered there in December. But new cases have slowed to near none this month.   

Officials in Beijing hope to show the world they are reemerging now politically and economically after the outbreak, which is still spreading in Western countries, while Cambodia wants to show solidarity so it can get more Chinese aid, analysts say.   

“This is a way of China saying that things are getting back to normal,” said Alan Chong, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “I think China wanted to put the COVID-19 virus behind it. There’s every reason to shore up regime legitimacy as soon as possible.”   

FILE - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center back, attends the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' meeting on the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Vientiane, Laos, Feb. 20, 2020.

China had helped Pol Pot’s deadly Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s as a counterweight to Vietnamese influence in Indochina. Cambodia now gives China a voice in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a negotiating bloc where some members have sparred with Beijing over maritime sovereignty issues. Cambodia is one of 10 association members.   

China in turn had contributed $2 billion to Cambodian infrastructure as of 2018. The impoverished benefactor has expanded a seaport, opened a road network and made plans for two new airports. Cambodia stands now to get health assistance from China, said Termsak Chalermpalanupap, a fellow with the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.   

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen traveled to Beijing in February, near the height of the country’s virus outbreak, in what experts call an unusually strong show of moral support.   

FILE - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomes Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as he arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

“Hun Sen last month went all the way to Beijing to meet the Chinese president just to show that Cambodia has big friends who can help Cambodia,” Chalermpalanupap said. The Southeast Asian country hopes to keep getting infrastructure help from China, Chong said.   

The exercises’ location in Cambodia happens to be near Ream Naval Base in the host country’s city of Sihanoukville, where China “has a massive presence”, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.   

Map of Sihanoukville Cambodia

Military exercises this month, though not explicitly a war game, are expected to give China stronger presence over time as needed in the southern parts of Indochina, scholars say.    

Vietnam will be particularly worried, Chong said. Vietnam borders both and resents Chinese maritime expansion in the South China Sea. Vietnam, also an ASEAN member, and China contest sovereignty over parts of the resource-rich sea.   

The China-Cambodia exercises show China’s “commitment” to fracturing ASEAN as in institution, said Stephen Nagy, a senior associate professor of politics and international studies at International Christian University in Tokyo.    

“By inculcating itself into Cambodia through joint missions or joint tests or the establishment of a base, this is a very, very effective way to prevent ASEAN from working together as it’s supposed to,” he said.   

The Sino-Cambodia drills come after the U.S.-led, multi-country “Cobra Gold” military exercise hosted by Cambodia’s border nation Thailand for 12 days ending March 6. China resents U.S. naval movement in the South China Sea. Washington calls the waterway public, while China claims about 90% of it as its own.  

 

Related Stories

Farmers from some of provinces stage a protest rally near prime minister's residence in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, July 22,…
East Asia Pacific
Landmark Settlement in Cambodian Land-grab Falls Short for Many Villagers
ANZ agreed to compensate some 1,200 families, but for those who fell into debt, lost educational opportunities, or left home for jobs, money may not be enough
Default Author Profile
By Sun Narin
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 05:46
Students line up to sanitize their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class in Cambodia
Coronavirus Outbreak
First Case of Virus Found in Cambodian
Government closes schools, cancels upcoming festival near Angkor Wat after Siem Reap man, 38, is diagnosed, according to Health Ministry
Default Author Profile
By Aun Chhengpor
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 19:12
A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney,…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Bank to Compensate Cambodian Farmers for Lost Land
Without disclosing the amount in the landmark human rights deal, ANZ will pay smallholders forced off their land by Phnom Penh Sugar, a company the bank loaned money to through its Cambodian joint venture 
Default Author Profile
By Sok Khemara
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 20:16
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ralph Jennings

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China, Cambodia Hold Joint Military Drills to Shrug Off Coronavirus Fears

Cambodian navy officials attend a ceremony after conducting an exercise with Chinese naval officers in Preah Sihanouk province,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Prompts Malaysia Lockdown, EU Travel Ban

A man looks at an information board displaying cancelled flights after Malaysia’s government closed its borders due to the…
Press Freedom

China to Revoke Credentials of 3 Major US Media

FILE - A police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building in New York, June 28, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Malaysian Government Change Casts Doubt on Initiative to Stop Graft

FILE - Anti-corruption agency's staff transport documents for 1MDB case to Kuala Lumpur high court, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2019. The investigation into one of the world's biggest corruption scandals has been thrown into uncertainty.
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Fighter Jets Confront Chinese Military Aircraft

In this file photo taken May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims