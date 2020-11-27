East Asia Pacific

China Imposes Anti-Dumping Measures on Australian Wine

By AFP
November 27, 2020 07:58 AM
A visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus looks at a display of Australian wines at the China…
A display of Australian wines at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2020. China is stepping up pressure on Australia over disputes including its support for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus.

BEIJING - China on Friday said it would impose anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine, the latest salvo in an increasingly terse standoff between the two that has worsened since Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.
 
Beijing has on several occasions used the threat of diminished access to its vast domestic market as a stick to beat Australia and has suspended imports of some products including beef and timber.
 
In the latest blow, China's commerce ministry announced wine importers will be forced to pay deposits of 107-212 percent of the value of their goods at customs, saying the move was in response to "substantive harm caused to the relevant domestic wine industry".
 
But Australia's trade minister Simon Birmingham on Friday blasted the punitive measure as "grossly unfair, unwarranted, unjustified", and called the dumping accusation "erroneous in fact and in substance".
 
At a news conference, Birmingham said there was a "perception" that China was engaging in a "deliberate strategy, piling on pressure in a number of different sectors".  
 
Canberra would continue to raise with the World Trade Organization "our concerns about the number and cumulative effect of China's trade sanctions against Australia", he said.
 
China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday defended the measures as a legitimate move to protect Chinese winemakers and consumers.
 
Zhao instead blamed Canberra for strained ties with Beijing, saying "Australia should do some deep introspection" and "reflect on whether they have respected China's interests".
 
China's ministry of commerce said in August it would probe dumping -- when a country sells goods in a country for less than it costs at home -- throughout 2019, at the request of the Wine Industry Association of China.
 
Wine exports to China hit a record A$1.3 billion (US$900 million) last year, according to Australian government data, making it the biggest market by value for Australia.
 
Friday's news sent shares in Treasury Wine Estates Limited -- which owns the popular Penfolds brands -- tumbling more than 11 percent before trade was halted.
 
China's commerce ministry has complained Australian wines benefit from government subsidies that give them an advantage over Chinese products.

