East Asia Pacific

China Reports 139 New Coronavirus Cases Over the Weekend

By VOA News
January 19, 2020 06:19 PM
Medical staff transport a patient to Jinyintan Hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, Jan. 18, 2020.
Chinese health officials in Wuhan report 136 new cases of a newly confirmed coronavirus over the past three days - bringing the total number of cases of the potentially deadly virus to nearly 200.

This is a huge and troubling spike in the number of cases in just one weekend.

Most of the confirmed cases are mild, but at least three deaths are reported.

U.S. health officials began screening passengers arriving from Wuhan at three at three airports - San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

The virus is believed to have started in Wuhan. It belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that includes the common cold as well as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). SARS killed nearly 800 people globally during an outbreak 17 years ago. It also started in China.
 

Medical staff transport a patient to Jinyintan Hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, Jan. 18, 2020.
