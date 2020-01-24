East Asia Pacific

China Reports 15 More Deaths From Coronavirus, Bringing Toll to 41

By VOA News
January 24, 2020 08:58 PM
A flight crew, wearing masks, arrives on a direct flight from China, after Canada's Public Health Agency added a screening…
A flight crew arrives from China, after Canada began asking a screening question for visitors and displaying messages in several airports urging travelers to report flulike symptoms, at Vancouver International Airport, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2020.

China is reporting another 15 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the toll from the disease to 41, and an additional 180 people sickened in central Hubei province.

The new figures, announced by officials in Hubei province, brought the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to more than 1,000.

The development came as France announced three cases of the virus, marking the first confirmed diagnoses in Europe.

French health officials said Friday that two of the cases involved patients who had recently traveled from China, while the third person was a relative of one of the initial patients.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health, speaks at a news conference, Jan. 24, 2020, in Chicago. A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the dangerous new virus from China.

Second US case

Also Friday, U.S. health officials reported a second patient infected with the virus, a woman from Chicago, Illinois, who returned January 13 from Wuhan, where the epidemic is believed to have started.

The woman, who is in her 60s, reportedly is doing well but is hospitalized “primarily for infection control,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner.

People who had close contact with the woman were being monitored.

The U.S. announced its first case Tuesday in the northwestern state of Washington. Health officials there said a man who returned to Seattle from Wuhan last week was hospitalized in good condition, but had pneumonia.

Medical authorities say it’s likely additional cases will be identified in the near term because the virus apparently has a two-week incubation period.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks to reporters before the start of a closed all-senators briefing on the coronavirus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 24, 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 2,000 travelers returning to U.S. soil had been screened at U.S. airports, and 63 patients in 22 states were being tested. Of those being tested, 11 thus far have been found to be free of the virus.

The Pentagon said Friday that it had no indication “of outbreaks that would affect our personnel.” However, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said U.S. base commanders were monitoring the situation “particularly in the Indo-Pacific region” and “have the authority to take additional action if they need to.”

A police officer checks the temperature of a driver at a highway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, Jan. 24, 2020.

Cities locked down, Disney closes

The Chinese government isolated more cities Friday, an unprecedented move to contain the coronavirus, which has spread to other countries.

At least 10 cities, and a total of at least 33 million people, have been put on lockdown — Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Chibi, Qianjiang, Zhijiang, Jingmen, Xiantao, Xiaogan and Huangshi, all in Hubei province — on the eve of the Lunar New Year, when millions of Chinese traditionally travel.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced on its website that it is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, a major tourist attraction during Lunar New Year, “in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety” of guests and cast.

The municipal authorities of Wuhan said Friday that the city was building a new 1,000-bed hospital, expected to be completed by February 3.

On Thursday, authorities banned planes and trains from leaving Wuhan. Toll roads were closed, and ferry, subway and bus services were also suspended.

Wuhan authorities have demanded that all residents wear masks in public and urged government and private sector employees to wear them in the workplace, according to the Xinhua news agency, which cited a government official.

Similar measures were taken hours later in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou.

The government also canceled holiday events in Beijing that usually attract large crowds.

Fifteen medical workers are among those who have been infected by the virus, which has spread from Wuhan to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong province. Most of the cases have been in China, but cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France and the United States.

US working on vaccine

Scientists at the U.S. Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, are working on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

“It will take at least three months to complete the first phase of development,” said Dr. Lily Dai, a researcher at the institute. She spoke with VOA’s Mandarin service as an individual scientist, not as an NIH representative.

Dai said that after the first phase of development, researchers will test the vaccine on people for another three months to determine if it is safe.

Forest Cong of VOA’s Mandarin service contributed to this report.

Related Stories

In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, travelers pass by a health checkpoint before entering immigration at the international airport in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Second US Patient Identified With Coronavirus
The woman in her 60s is in Chicago, and she returned January 13 from China showing no signs of the acute respiratory illness
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:59
People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO Expects Coronavirus Cases, Deaths to Escalate
UN agency says the number of reported cases and deaths is probably an underestimation
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:23
This picture taken on January 23, 2020 shows passengers wearing masks prepare to disembark from a flight from Hong Kong on…
Science & Health
At Least 10 Chinese Cities on Lockdown; 830 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Across Country
World Health Organization says deadly virus is not yet a global emergency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 01:03
The 2019-nCoV virus is thought to have originated in a living animal sold in the food market in Wuhan, China.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Video: Where did the New Coronavirus Come From?
The 2019-nCoV virus is thought to have originated in a living animal sold in the food market in Wuhan, China.
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 06:00
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China Reports 15 More Deaths From Coronavirus, Bringing Toll to 41

A flight crew, wearing masks, arrives on a direct flight from China, after Canada's Public Health Agency added a screening…
East Asia Pacific

Top Indonesian Official: US Reporter Should Be 'Deported Immediately'

Indonesian Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud MD gestures as he talks during an interview at his office in Jakarta,…
East Asia Pacific

More Airports Screening Passengers Amid China Virus Outbreak

This picture taken on January 23, 2020 shows passengers wearing masks prepare to disembark from a flight from Hong Kong on…
East Asia Pacific

China Building a Hospital to Treat Virus, Expands Lockdowns

Health Officials in hazmat suits wait at the gate to check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan.
USA

Australia Works to Recover Bodies of 3 from Air Tanker Crash

People climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge stop under a flag flying at half-mast as mark of mourning and respect in Sydney…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims