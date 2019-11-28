East Asia Pacific

China Summons U.S. Ambassador to 'Strongly Protest' Bill On Hong Kong Human Rights

By VOA News
November 28, 2019 07:35 AM
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng speaks to reporters during ASEAN summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019…
FILE - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng speaks to reporters during ASEAN summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2019.

China summoned the U.S. ambassador in Beijing Thursday to "strongly protest" President Donald Trump's signing of bills on Hong Kong's human rights.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told Ambassador Terry Branstad the move constituted "serious interference in China's internal affairs" and described the action as a "serious violation of international law," a statement from the foreign ministry said.  He urged Washington to refrain from implementing the bills to "avoid further damage" to U.S.-China relations.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019.

Trump Wednesday signed two separate bills backing pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, despite a trade deal in the balance and threats from Beijing.

The House and Senate passed both bills last week nearly unanimously.

One law requires the State Department to certify annually that China allows Hong Kong enough autonomy to guarantee its favorable trading status. It threatens sanctions on Chinese officials who do not.

The second bill bans the export of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and other non-lethal ammunition to Hong Kong police.

It was not immediately clear if Trump's decision might disrupt negotiations at easing the bilateral trade dispute. China’s foreign ministry said it will take "firm countermeasures" if the United States keeps interfering in Chinese affairs.

Hong Kong's government expressed "extreme regret," saying the U.S. moves sends the "wrong message" to the protesters.

But Trump, appearing on the U.S. cable news network Fox News late Tuesday, called Chinese President Xi Jinping "a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy."

"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China and the people of Hong Kong," Trump said in a later statement. "They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences, leading to long-term peace and prosperity for all."

Trump had twice called the large street protests in Hong Kong "riots" — a word the protesters say plays into the hands of Chinese authorities.

But Trump took credit for thwarting Beijing's threat to send in 1 million soldiers to put down the marches by saying such a move would have a "tremendous negative impact" on trade talks.

Protester holds U.S. flags during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong police entered Polytechnic University on Thursday after a two-week siege and said they were searching for evidence and dangerous items such as petrol bombs, according to the assistant commissioner of the police.

Police officials said they were not searching for any protesters that may be still holed up on campus.

Protests erupted in Hong Kong in June over the local government’s plans to allow some criminal suspects to be extradited to the Chinese mainland.

Hong Kong withdrew the bill in September, but the street protests have continued, with the demonstrators fearing Beijing is preparing to water down Hong Kong's democracy and autonomy, nearly 30 years before the ex-British colony’s "special status" expires

Some of the protests have turned violent, with marchers throwing gasoline bombs at police, who have responded with live gunfire.

 

Related Stories

A police officer gathers forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 28…
East Asia Pacific
Police Sweep Hong Kong Campus for Weapons
Police safety teams have begun clearing a university protesters have occupied for days, says purpose is to remove hazardous materials not make arrests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 06:10
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
USA
Trump Signs Bills Backing Pro-democracy Protesters in Hong Kong
Congress passed two separate bills last week; China says consequences of the bills will 'boomerang'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 19:21
President Donald Trump signs an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington.
USA
Trump: He and China's Xi Want Things to 'Go Well' in Hong Kong
US president has been non-committal about whether he would sign Hong Kong pro-democracy bills as he tries to close deal with China to end 16-month trade war
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 17:01
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacts during a press conference in Hong Kong, Nov. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Leader Mulls Landslide Opposition Election Victory
Carrie Lam concedes rebuke may be a reflection of unhappiness with her administration and its handling of pro-democracy protests
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 03:48
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China Summons U.S. Ambassador to 'Strongly Protest' Bill On Hong Kong Human Rights

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng speaks to reporters during ASEAN summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019…
Silicon Valley & Technology

TikTok Apologizes for Removing Video on Muslims in China

Uighurs and their supporters rally across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York, Thursday, March 15, 2018…
East Asia Pacific

Police Sweep Hong Kong Campus for Weapons

A police officer gathers forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 28…
East Asia Pacific

Koalas Suffer in Australian Bushfires

Fire and Rescue NSW team give water to a koala as they rescue it from fire in Jacky Bulbin Flat, New South Wales, Australia…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Launches Projectile Ahead of End-of-year Deadline 

People watch a TV broadcasting file footage for a news report on North Korea firing an unidentified projectile, in Seoul, South…