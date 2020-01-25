East Asia Pacific

Chinese Coronavirus Spreads Around The World

By VOA News
January 25, 2020 06:34 AM
Health surveillance officer use temperature scanner to monitor passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Jan. 25, 2020.

A coronavirus has stopped cold Lunar New Year celebrations for tens of millions of Chinese.

China's National Health Commission says the death toll from the new virus has jumped to 41, with more than 1200 infections in 29 provinces across the country.

Fifteen medical workers are among those who have been infected.  One doctor has died.

Hundreds of medical personnel have been deployed to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, where the virus emerged late last year.

Wuhan, like 16 other Chinese cities, has been shuttered, in an effort to contain the coronavirus.   

The local government of the virus-hit city said Saturday, "Motor vehicles shall be prohibited from driving in the central urban areas."

Beijing's Forbidden City and Shanghai Disneyland have been closed indefinitely. Popular tourist destination Sanya city in Hainan province has closed all tourist sites to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hong Kong has declared a state of emergency, canceling the official Lunar New Year celebration and closing schools.

The virus is making is slowly making its way around the world.

Five cases have been reported in Thailand.

Australia has reported four cases.

France, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan have each reported three cases.

Both the United States and Vietnam confirmed two cases.

Nepal reported one case.

