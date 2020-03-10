East Asia Pacific

Death Toll in China Hotel Collapse Doubles to 20

By VOA News
March 10, 2020 10:24 AM
Rescue workers wearing protective masks extract a boy from the rubble of a collapsed hotel which was being used as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients, in the southeastern port city of Quanzhou, China, March 9, 2020.
The death toll from the collapse of a hotel in southeastern China serving as quarantine facility for coronavirus patients has doubled to 20.

At least 71 people were believed to be inside the seven-story building in the city of Quanzhou when the disaster occurred.  At least 61 people have been rescued from the rubble, including a teenage boy and his mother who were pulled out of the wreckage just hours apart late Monday.

Ten people remain missing.  

The cause of the collapse, which occurred within seconds, has not been determined.  The building's first floor had been under renovation before the collapse, and there are reports that workers spotted a deformed pillar just minutes before the collapse.  

 

