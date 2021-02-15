East Asia Pacific

Detention of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Extended

By VOA News
February 15, 2021 02:35 AM
Protest against the military coup, in Yangon
Protest against the military coup, in Yangon. Feb. 15, 2021.

Myanmar’s military leaders have extended their detention of ousted leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi until Wednesday. 

The military detained Suu Kyi on charges of illegally possessing imported walkie-talkie radios two weeks ago as it seized power.  She is being held under house arrest at her official residence in the capital, Naypyitaw. 

Her original detention order was due to expire Monday, but a lawyer representing Suu Kyi said a judge extended it until Wednesday.

The move comes as protesters gathered again Monday in multiple parts of Myanmar, while troops and military vehicles were deployed amid an increased security presence in major cities.

Authorities also cut off internet access overnight. 

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said such restrictions, and the arrests of political and civil society leaders “are deeply concerning.” 

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar, including the increasing use of force and the reported deployment of additional armored vehicles to major cities,” a Guterres spokesman said in a statement Sunday.  “He calls on Myanmar’s military and police to ensure the right of peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals. Reports of continued violence, intimidation and harassment by security personnel are unacceptable.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the…
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 18, 2020.

In a joint statement, ambassadors to Myanmar from the United States, Canada and 12 European Union nations also denounced the military’s interruption of communications and expressed their support for the people of Myanmar, saying “the world is watching.” 

“We call on security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government,” the ambassadors said late Sunday.  “We unequivocally condemn the detention and ongoing arrests of political leaders, civil society activists, and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists.” 

Protesters Sunday at a power plant in the northern state of Kachin were met with gunfire by security forces.  Videos from the protest show members of the military firing into crowds to disperse them, but it was not clear whether the bullets were rubber or live ammunition.  

In addition to protests, government employees and civil servants are on strike, resulting in disruption of train services throughout the country. The military has ordered civil servants back to work and threatened action against them.  

The military has arrested protesters en masse nightly since demonstrations began. On Saturday, leaders gave the military sweeping powers to search private property.  

The military used claims of election fraud, which were rejected by the country’s election commission, as justification for the February 1 coup, its declaration of a one-year state of emergency and subsequent detention of Suu Kyi and senior members of the civilian government.  

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, promised last week in a nationally televised speech that new elections would be held to bring a "true and disciplined democracy,” but did not specify when they would take place.      

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have filled the streets of Myanmar’s biggest cities in defiance of a strict curfew and a ban on gatherings of more than four people, holding signs with pro-democracy slogans, many of them with pictures of Suu Kyi. 

Related Stories

A large image that has an X mark on the face of Commander in chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, also chairman of the State Administrative Council, lies on a road as anti-coup protesters gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 14, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar: Soldiers Fire at Crowds of Protesters
There was no immediate comment from the junta
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 02:34 PM
Anti-coup protesters join a rally on motorcycles in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Mass street demonstrations in…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Army Tightens Laws on Overnight Guests as Police Hunt Protesters
Residents face a fine or imprisonment if they do not report guests to local authorities
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 10:24 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Detention of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Extended

Protest against the military coup, in Yangon
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar: Soldiers Fire at Crowds of Protesters

A large image that has an X mark on the face of Commander in chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, also chairman of the State Administrative Council, lies on a road as anti-coup protesters gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 14, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Couples in Thailand Tie the Knot on Elephants on Valentine's Day

A couple receives marriage certificates from a provincial officer as they ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Defends Decision Not to Join COVAX Vaccine Alliance

Healthcare workers get ready to collect samples during proactive testing of migrant workers at their work place, amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon province in Thailand, Jan. 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Army Tightens Laws on Overnight Guests as Police Hunt Protesters

Anti-coup protesters join a rally on motorcycles in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Mass street demonstrations in…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report