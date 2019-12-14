Divers in New Zealand Search for Bodies After Volcano Eruption

Divers in New Zealand are searching in contaminated water Saturday for the two remaining victims of the volcano eruption on White Island. They are searching in water where a body was seen earlier.

Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said the divers are facing "unique and challenging conditions" in their dives "with between zero and two meters visibility" in water polluted with ash and other fallout from Monday's eruption.

The remains of six people were recovered Friday on the island that is continuing to vent poisonous gas from the volcano's crater.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for a minute's silence on Monday at 2:11 pm to honor the victims, exactly one week after the eruption. "Together we can express our sorrow for those who have died and been hurt, and our support for their grieving families and friends," she said.

Forty-seven people were on the island Monday when the volcano exploded, including 24 Australians, with the rest from Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United States. Some of the victims were passengers from a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean.

At least 27 survivors suffered burns over more than 71% of their bodies. Health officials have said they need an extra 1.2 million square centimeters of skin to provide grafts for the victims.