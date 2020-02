Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has captured his 8th Australian Open title, defeating Austrian Dominic Thiem in five sets, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in Melbourne Sunday.

It is the 17th Grand Slam title for Djokovic, ranked number two in the world.

For Thiem, it is the third time he has come up short in a Grand Slam final, with his other two losses to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem had defeated the top seeded Spaniard Nadal in the quarterfinals in the Australian Open this year.