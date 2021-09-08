East Asia Pacific

Fire Kills At Least 40 Inmates at Indonesian Prison

By VOA News
Updated September 08, 2021 02:49 AM
Police officers guard at the main entrance gate of Tangerang prison in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia,…
Police officers guard at the main entrance gate of Tangerang prison in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2021.

At least 40 inmates at an Indonesian prison are dead after a fire broke out in the overcrowded facility early Wednesday morning. 

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s justice ministry said the blaze started in Block C of Tangerang prison, located on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta.   

Rika Aprianti said the fire was extinguished after several hours. At least 80 prisoners were injured, including eight who were transported to a hospital in Tangerang. 

More than 2,000 inmates are housed at Tangerang prison, with 122 inmates housed in Block C.   

Aprianti said the cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.   

VOA Indonesian service’s Eva Mazrieva contributed to the report. Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. 

