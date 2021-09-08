Fire Kills at Least 41 Inmates at Indonesian Prison

At least 41 inmates at an Indonesian prison are dead after a fire broke out in the overcrowded facility early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s justice ministry said the blaze started in Block C of Tangerang prison, located on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta.

Rika Aprianti said the fire was extinguished after several hours. At least 80 prisoners were injured, including eight who were transported to a hospital in Tangerang.

More than 2,000 inmates are housed at Tangerang prison, which was built to hold just 600, with 122 inmates housed in Block C.

Aprianti said the cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.

VOA Indonesian service’s Eva Mazrieva contributed to the report. Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.