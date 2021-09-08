East Asia Pacific

Fire Kills at Least 41 Inmates at Indonesian Prison

By VOA News
Updated September 08, 2021 10:00 AM
Officers stand near bags containing the bodies of victims of a prison fire at a local hospital waiting to be sent to the police…
Officers stand near bags containing the bodies of victims of a prison fire at a local hospital, following a fire overnight at an overcrowded jail in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 8, 2021. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Iqbal/via Reuters)

At least 41 inmates at an Indonesian prison are dead after a fire broke out in the overcrowded facility early Wednesday morning. 

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s justice ministry said the blaze started in Block C of Tangerang prison, located on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta. 

Rika Aprianti said the fire was extinguished after several hours. At least 80 prisoners were injured, including eight who were transported to a hospital in Tangerang.   

More than 2,000 inmates are housed at Tangerang prison, which was built to hold just 600, with 122 inmates housed in Block C.   

Aprianti said the cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.   

VOA Indonesian service’s Eva Mazrieva contributed to the report. Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Fights 'Fake News,' But Critics Claim It's Gagging the Press  

Newspapers reporting North Korea confirmed downfall of Jang Song Thaek, uncle of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are displayed…
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand to Overhaul Terror Laws After Auckland Supermarket Stabbings

Police forensic staff stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities…
VOA News on China

China Chases 'Rejuvenation' With Control of Tycoons, Society

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping is shown on a screen through digitally decorated glass during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Police Arrest Organizers of Annual Tiananmen Square Vigils

Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China Vice-Chairwoman Tonyee Chow is seen inside a vehicle after being detained in Hong Kong
East Asia Pacific

Fire Kills at Least 41 Inmates at Indonesian Prison

Officers stand near bags containing the bodies of victims of a prison fire at a local hospital waiting to be sent to the police…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey