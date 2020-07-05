East Asia Pacific

Flooding, Mudslides in Southern Japan  Kill at Least 16

By VOA News
July 05, 2020 05:10 AM
A building structure washed away by flooding due to torrential rain is seen on a street in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture on…
A building structure washed away by flooding due to torrential rain is seen on a street in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, on July 5, 2020.

At least 16 people are dead and 13 are missing after torrential rains hit Japan's southern island of Kyushu public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

In addition, at least 17 other people were in a state of "cardio-respiratory arrest," a term used by medical personnel in Japan before a doctor officially certifies a person dead.

Saturday's heavy rains in the Kumamoto prefecture of central Kyushu triggered floods and landslides. The rains also caused power outage and cut off water supplies.

Authorities have ordered more than 200,000 people to evacuate and have urged those in emergency shelters to wash their hands and observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to reports Sunday, Disaster Management Minister Ryota Takeda said "We will do our utmost to prevent the spread of the infection and make lives of those who had to flee their home as comfortable as possible."

Takeda made the statement after visiting a gymnasium in Kumamoto’s Hitoyoshi town where 600 residents are sheltered.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents to be on alert, as more rain is forecast. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Flooding, Mudslides in Southern Japan  Kill at Least 16

A building structure washed away by flooding due to torrential rain is seen on a street in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture on…
The Americas

Canada Suspends Extradition Treaty with Hong Kong

FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media.
VOA News on China

2 US Aircraft Carriers Conduct Exercises in South China Sea

South China Sea
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Says it Has No Immediate Plans to Resume Nuclear Negotiations with US

People wearing masks make their way in the Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea Friday, July 3, 2020. North Korean leader…
East Asia Pacific

Flooding, Mudslides Kill 2 in Southern Japan

Rising water caused by heavy rain is seen at Kuma river in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture on July 4, 2020. - Some 75,000…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims