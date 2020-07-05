Flooding, Mudslides in Southern Japan  Kill at Least 16

At least 16 people are dead and 13 are missing after torrential rains hit Japan's southern island of Kyushu public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

In addition, at least 17 other people were in a state of "cardio-respiratory arrest," a term used by medical personnel in Japan before a doctor officially certifies a person dead.

Saturday's heavy rains in the Kumamoto prefecture of central Kyushu triggered floods and landslides. The rains also caused power outage and cut off water supplies.

Authorities have ordered more than 200,000 people to evacuate and have urged those in emergency shelters to wash their hands and observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to reports Sunday, Disaster Management Minister Ryota Takeda said "We will do our utmost to prevent the spread of the infection and make lives of those who had to flee their home as comfortable as possible."

Takeda made the statement after visiting a gymnasium in Kumamoto’s Hitoyoshi town where 600 residents are sheltered.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents to be on alert, as more rain is forecast.