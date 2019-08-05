East Asia Pacific

General Strike Underway in Hong Kong, Leader Refuses to Resign

By VOA News
August 5, 2019 01:14 AM
Protesters gather at Po Tsui park as they take part in the anti-extradition bill protests march in Hong Kong, Aug. 4, 2019.
Protesters gather at Po Tsui park as they take part in the anti-extradition bill protests march in Hong Kong, Aug. 4, 2019.

A general strike has paralyzed Hong Kong Monday, preventing people from getting to work and forcing cancellation of more than 200 flights.

Speaking to reporters the city's embattled leader, Beijing-backed Carrie Lam, said protesters were pushing the city to the verge of an "extremely dangerous situation."

Lam again rejected repeated calls from protesters for her resignation and said the government is determined to maintaining law and order.

She also said that the government will not satisfy another key demand put forward by protesters to release those who have been arrested during protests of recent weeks. 

Lam also charged the protests were putting Hong Kong on a path of no return and had hurt the city's economy.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, reacts during a press conference in Hong Kong, July 22, 2019.

Hong Kong marchers staged sometimes violent protests on multiple fronts Sunday night, introducing their latest tactic to evade riot police and tear gas as the demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill entered their ninth consecutive week. 

Scrambling from the New Territories to Hong Kong island and then back across the harbor to northern Kowloon, the protesters demonstrated their hallmark levels of organization and decentralized decision-making over social media. 

In a now familiar formula, scores of protesters would arrive at a location and build barricades where they would remain until riot police arrived. A minority would stay behind and face tear gas as scores escaped through the public transit network to a new location. 

The Chinese-controlled financial hub is facing its worst political crisis since its handover to China in 1997, which began with protests against an extradition bill, already suspended, that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial and have since evolved into calls for greater democracy.

Related Stories

Protesters react from tear gas fired by riot policemen during the anti-extradition bill protest at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, Aug. 4, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protesters Refine Tactics Amid Latest Violence
China's central Xinhua news agency publishes the sharpest warning yet that crackdown could be imminent
Default Author Profile
By Erin Hale
August 04, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Tseung Kwan O residential district in Hong Kong, Aug. 4, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
China Media to Hong Kong Protesters: Beijing’s Patience Wearing Thin
Thousands of protesters are taking to the streets of Hong Kong Sunday and calling for a citywide strike Monday
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 04, 2019
A Chinese flag floats on the surface it was thrown in the water by protesters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Protesters Return to Hong Kong Streets in Anti-government March
Police brutality and government inaction continue to fuel protest movement 
Default Author Profile
By Erin Hale
August 03, 2019
Members of Hong Kong's medical sector attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Aug. 2, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Weekend of Hong Kong Protests Begins as Beijing Accuses US
Hong Kong civil servants have joined anti-government street protests while China’s top diplomat says the US and other Western nations are ‘fanning the flames’ of the demonstrations
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 02, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News