East Asia Pacific

Haze from Raging Bushfires Envelopes Sydney

By VOA News
December 10, 2019 09:59 AM
Thick smoke from wildfires shroud the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 10, 2019.
Thick smoke from wildfires shroud the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 10, 2019.

Residents of Sydney are choking on a thick cloud of smoke and haze stoked by hundreds of bushfires that have burned for weeks on the outskirts of the historic Australian city.

Officials said Sydney's air quality index Tuesday was 11 times above the limit considered to be hazardous, prompting them to urge residents with heart and lung problems to stay indoors as much as possible.

Firefighters raced from building to building to disable alarms triggered by the thick haze that settled across Sydney, while some commuter ferries were canceled as the smoke reduced visibility in the famous harbor to nearly zero.

About 100 bushfires are burning in the eastern states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, fueled by high temperatures and land left dry by drought and climate change.  
 

Related Stories

The Sydney Opera House can be seen as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the CBD in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 10, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Australians Flee as Soaring Temperature, Winds Threaten to Fan Fires
Air quality measured at 11 times recommended levels
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 22:14
Rural Fire Service firefighters control a backburn in an effort to contain an approaching fire near Nattai, southwest of Sydney, Australia, Dec. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Firefighters Confront ‘Mega Blaze’ Near Sydney
Too big to extinguish - Australian ‘mega’ bushfire rages near Sydney
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 12/07/2019 - 07:39
A burnt koala named Anwen, rescued from Lake Innes Nature Reserve, receives formula at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital ICU in Port Macquarie, Australia, Nov. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Injured Koala Fundraising Sets Charity Record
Animal hospital in New South Wales set up GoFundMe online campaign with a target of $17,000 to buy automatic drinking stations for distressed koalas
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 11:12
TOPSHOT - A fire rages in Bobin, 350km north of Sydney on November 9, 2019, as firefighters try to contain dozens of out-of…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Confronts Arson as Bushfires Burn
An estimated half of the nation's  bushfires are either arson or suspected arson
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 09:12
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Haze from Raging Bushfires Envelopes Sydney

Thick smoke from wildfires shroud the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 10, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Cambodia Dismayed Over US Sanctions For Corruption, Logging

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen participates in ASEAN-U.N. summit in Nonthaburi,…
East Asia Pacific

Hearings Open at UN Court Over Myanmar's Rohingya Crackdown

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at International Court of Justice
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Police Defuse 2 Homemade Bombs on College Campus

Police guard in front of a bus stop, Dec. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong
East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Unveils Hot Spring Ski Resort in Next Big Tourism Push

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cuts a ribbon during a ceremony for the completion of the Yangdok County Hot Spring Cultural…