East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Braces for Airport Protest After Night of Violent Clashes

By Reuters
September 21, 2019 11:26 PM
A man is seen after riot police fired tear gas after a sit-in at Yuen Long to protest against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, China September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man is seen after riot police fired tear gas after a sit-in at Yuen Long to protest against violence two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, Sept. 21, 2019.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong announced new curbs on rail travel Sunday ahead of the latest in a series of planned protests targeting the airport after a night of widespread violent street clashes in the Chinese-ruled territory.

Anti-government protesters have targeted the airport before, occupying the arrivals hall, blocking approach roads and setting street fires in the nearby town of Tung Chung.

“The airport is still the most important asset to the government,” a 23-year-old protester said Saturday. She only gave her name as Kay. “We will adopt hit-and-run tactics and each time help us to gain experience. That’s why I am still calling people to the airport.”

Pro-democracy protesters demonstrate in a shopping mall in the district of Yuen Long to mark the two-month anniversary of the triad attack that took place in the Yuen Long train station, in Hong Kong, Sept. 21, 2019.

Sunday’s protest is due to start at noon local time.

The Airport Express train, which takes passengers under the harbor and across a series of bridges to the airport, built on reclaimed land around an outlying island, will only allow passengers to board in downtown Hong Kong Sunday, not on the Kowloon Peninsula, the Airport Authority said.

Only people holding tickets would be allowed to enter the terminal, it said.

“There are calls online for using fake boarding passes, fake air tickets or fake flight booking information to enter the terminal buildings. ... The Airport Authority reminds that such behavior could amount to forgery or using false instrument,” it said in a statement.

Headache for Beijing

The violence has hit pockets of Hong Kong at different times over more than three months, allowing life to go on as normal for the vast majority most of the time.

But pictures of petrol bombs and street clashes broadcast worldwide present a huge headache for Beijing just days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic on Oct. 1.

Women react after tear gas was fired by the police near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, Sept. 21, 2019.

The Hong Kong government has called off a big fireworks display to mark the day in case of further clashes. China, which has a People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong, has said it has faith in Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to solve the crisis.

Police fired tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters who threw petrol bombs in two new towns Saturday after pro-China groups pulled down some of the “Lennon Walls” of anti-government messages. There were violent clashes elsewhere in the city.

Police condemned the violence and said there had been many serious injuries in fights between people of “different views.”

“They threw petrol bombs at police vehicles and police officers, and even attempted to snatch the revolver of a police officer,” police said in a statement Sunday.

Pro-democracy protests

The protests picked up in June over legislation, now withdrawn, that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. Demands have since broadened into calls for universal suffrage.

The protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in the former British colony, which returned to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” arrangement and denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments including the United States and Britain of inciting the unrest.
 

Related Stories

Police face a burning barricade during protests, Sept. 21, 2019, in Hong Kong.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protesters Burn Flag, Police Fire Pepper Spray
Police accused protesters of spraying water at officers during the march by several thousand people in Tuen Mun in Hong Kong's northwest
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 08:21
Singapore's financial skyline is seen on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Singapore. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at the Capella Hotel, a luxury resort on the island of Sentosa off the waters of Singapore for…
East Asia Pacific
Protests Could Undermine Hong Kong's Ability to Compete with Singapore
Long-term demonstrations would threaten Hong Kong’s reputation among multinationals as a strong Asian financial hub
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 07:53
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 2, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Amnesty: Numerous Incidences of Violent Policing in Hong Kong Protests
Amnesty International chronicled many instances of reckless, violent and indiscriminate policing methods since the mass protests exploded on June 12
Default Author Profile
By Suzanne Sataline
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 05:58
A pro-China supporter, holding a Chinese national flag at center, is escorted by police officers in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Activists involved in the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong appealed to U.S. lawmakers…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Cancels China National Day Fireworks Amid Protests
Major protests are expected on Oct. 1, which will be the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party-governed People's Republic of China
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 08:50
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl