East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Leader Insists She Is Not Quitting in Face of Protests

By VOA News
September 3, 2019 03:47 AM
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Lam said she met with a group of young people including some who have taken part in political protests, but she…
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Embattled Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says she has no intention of stepping down in order to end the heated anti-government demonstrations that have shaken the city for three months.

Lam was responding to a Reuters news agency report about a voice recording in which she told a group of business leaders last week that she had caused "havoc" for introducing a controversial extradition bill that sparked the protests.  She told the group that she would apologize for actions and resign "if I have a choice."

But Lam told reporters Tuesday she "had not even contemplated" discussing her resignation with Beijing, and has told herself "repeatedly" during the last three months that her administration "should stay on to help Hong Kong."

She said the release of the recording as "unacceptable."

The protests over the now-suspended extradition bill, which would have sent criminal suspects to mainland China to face trial, have since evolved into calls for greater democracy and an independent probe into allegations of police brutality.  

The demonstrations have nearly ground everyday life in the Asian financial hub to a halt, with protesters disrupting activities at the city's subway system and airport.  Hundreds of protesters have been arrested amid violent clashes with police, who have wielded batons and fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Related Stories

A demonstrator prepares to throw a brick at police during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
East Asia Pacific
Violent Hong Kong Protests Meet Violent Police Response     
The demonstrations coincided with the fifth anniversary of Beijing’s denial of free, unimpeded elections in the territory
Default Author Profile
By Suzanne Sataline
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 02:41
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong.
East Asia Pacific
US on Hong Kong Protests: 'No More Violence on Both Sides'
United States calls for calm on all sides in Hong Kong, as protests took violent turn in recent days and US officials noted signs of softening among government and pro-democracy demonstrators
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 16:02
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl