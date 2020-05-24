East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Pro-Democracy Demonstrators

By VOA News
May 24, 2020 02:33 AM
Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest…
Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, May 24, 2020.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and pepper spray at hundreds of people protesting a proposed new security law they believe infringes on the city’s freedoms.

The demonstrators chanted pro-democracy slogans as riot police using loudspeakers ordered them to disperse, calling the gathering unlawful.

The proposed bill introduced Friday at the opening session of China's national legislative body forbids secessionist and subversive activities, and what it labels foreign interference and terrorism.

About 200 political figures from around the world, including 17 members of the U.S. Congress, signed a joint statement Saturday saying Beijing's proposed laws are a "comprehensive assault on the city's autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms."

The statement also said the proposed bill constituted a "flagrant breach" of the Joint Declaration which returned the former British colony to China in 1997 under the framework of “one country, two systems.” 

Related Stories

Riot police tell journalists to leave while they arrest protesters in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Shouting "Wearing mask…
Press Freedom
Hong Kong Law Could Stifle Press Freedom, Rights Groups Say
Proposed law raises fears of Chinese-style censorship in Hong Kong, media expert says
Default Author Profile
By Jessica Jerreat
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 20:27
US: China’s Security Law Would Be ‘Death Knell’ for Hong Kong’s Autonomy
00:01:57
USA
US: China’s Security Law Would be ‘Death Knell’ for Hong Kong’s Autonomy
As pro-democracy lawmakers scuffle with security in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asks China to reconsider its push to impose national security law on semiautonomous territory
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 19:49
Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas…
East Asia Pacific
US-China Tensions Rise as Beijing Signals Tightening Controls on Hong Kong
An uneasy relationship is becoming more antagonistic as China signals hardline approach to a territory long seen as a bridge
Default Author Profile
By Lin Yang
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:19
Members of the Democratic Party hold banner and placards during a protest
East Asia Pacific
China's Push to Impose National Security Law in Hong Kong Draws Fire from Critics, Locals
Plan also would allow Chinese national security organs to set up agencies 'when needed'
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 07:33
