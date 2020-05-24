East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Police Fire Volleys of Tear Gas at Protesters

By Associated Press
May 24, 2020 02:33 AM
Protesters gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" as they march along a downtown street during…
Protesters gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" as they march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, May 24, 2020.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city.

Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticized China's proposal to enact a national security law that would ban secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism in the semi-autonomous territory. Critics say it goes against the “one country, two systems” framework that promises the city freedoms not found on the mainland.

On Sunday afternoon, crowds of protesters dressed in black gathered in Causeway Bay, a popular shopping district, to protest the proposed legislation. Protesters chanted slogans “Stand with Hong Kong,” “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our times.”

Activist Tam Tak-chi was arrested during the protests for what police said was an unauthorized assembly. Tam said he was giving a “health talk” and was exempt from social-distancing measures that prohibit gatherings of more than eight people. 

Related Stories

Riot police tell journalists to leave while they arrest protesters in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Shouting "Wearing mask…
Press Freedom
Hong Kong Law Could Stifle Press Freedom, Rights Groups Say
Proposed law raises fears of Chinese-style censorship in Hong Kong, media expert says
Default Author Profile
By Jessica Jerreat
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 20:27
US: China’s Security Law Would Be ‘Death Knell’ for Hong Kong’s Autonomy
00:01:57
USA
US: China’s Security Law Would be ‘Death Knell’ for Hong Kong’s Autonomy
As pro-democracy lawmakers scuffle with security in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asks China to reconsider its push to impose national security law on semiautonomous territory
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 19:49
Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas…
East Asia Pacific
US-China Tensions Rise as Beijing Signals Tightening Controls on Hong Kong
An uneasy relationship is becoming more antagonistic as China signals hardline approach to a territory long seen as a bridge
Default Author Profile
By Lin Yang
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 15:19
Members of the Democratic Party hold banner and placards during a protest
East Asia Pacific
China's Push to Impose National Security Law in Hong Kong Draws Fire from Critics, Locals
Plan also would allow Chinese national security organs to set up agencies 'when needed'
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 07:33
