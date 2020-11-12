East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Spend Final Day in Office Before Mass Resignations

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 04:36 AM
Pro-democracy legislator Mao Mengjing, center, poses for photographers before handing her resignation letters at Legislative…
Pro-democracy legislator Mao Mengjing, center, poses for photographers before handing her resignation letters at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Nov. 12, 2020.

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged one final act of defiance in the city’s Legislative Council on Thursday before going through with a mass resignation over the dismissal of four of their colleagues.

Lam Cheuk-ting unfurled a banner from a balcony of the chamber denouncing Chief Executive Carrie Lam as the legislature gaveled into session.

Fifteen pro-democracy lawmakers pledged to resign en masse on Wednesday, hours after their four colleagues, Alvin Yeung, Denis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung, were disqualified by the government. The quartet’s dismissal came after a Chinese legislative committee ruled that Hong Kong’s government could disqualify any lawmaker believed to be a threat to national security without going through the courts.

The disqualifications of the four lawmakers were denounced by the United States and other Western nations. White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the move showed Beijing’s communist government has “flagrantly violated its international commitments” and was bent on “expanding one party dictatorship in Hong Kong.”

The dismissals and the subsequent resignations of the other 15 pro-democracy lawmakers will leave the 70-seat Legislative Council with only pro-Beijing lawmakers.

The four disqualified lawmakers were also among 12 legislators barred from running in elections initially scheduled to be held in September. The government has postponed the elections for a year, citing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The disqualifications appear to be the latest effort by Beijing to quell pro-democracy forces in the semi-autonomous city, which was engulfed by massive and often violent pro-democracy demonstrations in the last half of 2019.

The mainland’s communist government passed a sweeping new security law in June in response to the demonstrations, under which anyone in Hong Kong believed to be carrying out terrorism, separatism, subversion of state power or collusion with foreign forces could be tried and face life in prison if convicted.

Western governments and human rights advocates say the measure effectively ends the self-autonomy guaranteed under the pact that switched control of Hong Kong from Britain to China in 1997.

Related Stories

The Legislative Council chamber is seen after four lawmakers were disqualified when Beijing passed a new dissent resolution, in Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Reshaping Hong Kong Continues With Pro-Democracy Lawmaker Crisis: Analysis
Hong Kong descends into a day of political chaos as all pro-democracy lawmakers resign after four are disqualified when the government is granted new powers by Beijing
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 02:36 PM
Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a press conference at the…
East Asia Pacific
15 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Quit After Colleagues Expelled
Opposition lawmakers follow through on threat to resign en masse
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:45 AM
Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a press conference at the…
VOA News on China
Four Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Disqualified 
Quartet expelled from semi-autonomous city’s legislature after China approves rule allowing Hong Kong government to expel any lawmaker deemed threat to national security  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 05:07 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 03, 2020 pro-democracy activists demonstrate outside the West Kowloon court in…
VOA News on China
US Sanctions Four Chinese Officials for Hong Kong Clampdown
The four hold positions in national security or Hong Kong police force
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 06:01 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

The Americas

Trudeau Says Canada Will Not Bow to China's ‘Coercive Diplomacy’

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
East Asia Pacific

Reshaping Hong Kong Continues With Pro-Democracy Lawmaker Crisis: Analysis

The Legislative Council chamber is seen after four lawmakers were disqualified when Beijing passed a new dissent resolution, in Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Japanese Company Busy Making Joe Biden Rubber Masks

An employee adds details to rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo,…
East Asia Pacific

Biden Expected to Uphold Staunch US-Taiwan Ties But Not Like Trump

People hold posters and campaign signs for U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate, Kamala Harris.
East Asia Pacific

15 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Quit After Colleagues Expelled

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a press conference at the…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims