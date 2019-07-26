East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protesters Bring Demonstration to City's International Airport

By VOANews
July 26, 2019 06:12 AM
Demonstrators gather during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Demonstrators gather during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, Friday, July 26, 2019.

More than one thousand people staged a sit-in at the Hong Kong airport Friday, alerting visitors  to the recent demonstrations in the metropolis, some of which have resulted in casualties.

The demonstrators and airport staff, dressed in black also criticized the police response to attacks on pro-democracy protesters.

Cellphone video that appeared on social media shows assailants alleged to be Triad gangsters attacking protesters with pipes and poles at a Hong Kong subway station Sunday.

The protests stem from a call to end the now-suspended bill to extradite Hong Kong residents charged with criminal offenses to China for trial as well as demonstrations for democratic reforms and an end to Beijing's tighter grip on the territory.

Hong Kong executive Carrie Lam apologized for the turmoil the extradition bill has caused and declared it "dead."

Another march is planned for Saturday in Yuen Long, the neighborhood where a mob of white-clad men brutally attacked people at a rail station last Sunday following a large pro-democracy rally. Dozens were injured and six arrested, with police alleging some had gang ties.

 

Related Stories

Policemen scuffle with protesters inside a shopping mall in Sha Tin District in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Police in Hong Kong have fought with protesters as they broke up a demonstration by thousands of people demanding the resignation of…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Arrests Men With Gang Links Over Mob Attack
Police say they've arrested six men, some with links to triad gangs, following a violent attack on pro-democracy protesters at a subway station over the weekend that saw dozens injured
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 23, 2019
Demonstrators check their mobile phones at the site of protests against a controversial extradition bill, along a road near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, June 20, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Fake News War Divides, Confuses in Hong Kong
Online fight for public opinion has become as crucial a battleground as the city streets in the Chinese territory divided over a controversial extradition bill
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 25, 2019
A broken umbrella sails near riot police during a confrontation with protesters in Hong Kong, July 21, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Tensions Escalate in Hong Kong as Protesters Blame Police
Protesters allege police ignored violence, as 45 people were hurt, six arrested
Default Author Profile
By Suzanne Sataline
July 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews