Hong Kong Protesters Continue Weekend Demonstrations

By VOA News
August 18, 2019 07:32 AM
Protesters gather in Hong Kong, Aug. 18, 2019.
Protesters gather in Hong Kong, Aug. 18, 2019.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets Sunday in rain-drenched Hong Kong for another anti-government rally.

This is the eleventh weekend in a row that protesters have turned out to voice their dismay.

The demonstrations began as peaceful protests to stop an extradition bill that would allow criminal suspects to face trial in mainland China's opaque legal system.  Since then the protests have evolved into a movement for democratic reforms.

The protests are generally peaceful, but activists have sometimes clashed with police.

"We hope that there will not  be any chaotic situations today," organizer Bonnie Leung told the Associated Press.

The extradition bill has been suspended, but the protests continue as Hong Kong residents worry about the erosion of freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" mandate that has been in place since the territory's return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

China's paramilitary troops have been training in Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, causing concern that China is ready to send in the troops to suppress the protests. 

Hong Kong's police have insisted they are able to handle the demonstrators.

Demonstrations last weekend at Hong Kong Airport spilled over into the work week, crippling one of the world's busiest air hubs for several days and sparking clashes between demonstrators and riot police.
 

VOA News

