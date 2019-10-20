East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protesters Defy Police with Unauthorized March

By Associated Press
October 20, 2019 04:22 AM
Protesters carrying umbrellas and a huge banner baring the words "Hong Kong police deliberate murder" march on a street in Hong…
Protesters carrying umbrellas and a huge banner reading "Hong Kong police deliberate murder" march on a street in Hong Kong, Oct. 20, 2019. Authorities are beefing up security ahead of an unauthorized rally by pro-democracy protesters.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong protesters again flooded streets Sunday, ignoring a police ban on the rally and demanding the government meet their demands for accountability and political rights.

Protest leaders carried a black banner at the front of the procession with a slogan, “Five main demands, not one less.”

Some front-line demonstrators blocked streets not long after the march began. 

Police had beefed up security measures for the unauthorized rally, the latest in the 5-month-old unrest rocking the semi-autonomous Chinese city. 

Water-filled plastic security barriers went up around a rail terminal where the protest march will finish. The city’s subway operator restricted passenger access to the West Kowloon train station.

Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest march in Hong Kong, Oct. 20, 2019.

Supporters of the movement gathered at the rally’s starting point on a waterfront promenade. Many wore masks in defiance of a recently introduced ban on face coverings at public gatherings, and volunteers handed more out to the crowd.

Organizers said they wanted to use their right to protest, as guaranteed by the city’s constitution despite the risk of arrest.

“We’re using peaceful, rational, nonviolent way to voice our demands,” Figo Chan, vice convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, told reporters. “We’re not afraid of being arrested. What I’m most scared of is everyone giving up on our principles.”

Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest march in Hong Kong, Oct. 20, 2019.

The group has organized some of the movement’s biggest protest marches. One of its leaders, Jimmy Sham, was attacked Wednesday by assailants wielding hammers.

Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing a teenage activist distributing leaflets near a wall plastered with pro-democracy messages. A witness told local broadcaster RTHK that the assailant shouted afterward that Hong Kong is “a part of China” and other pro-Beijing messages.

The movement sprang out of opposition to a government proposal for a China extradition bill and then ballooned into broader demands for full democracy and an inquiry into alleged police brutality.

