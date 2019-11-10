East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protesters Shot by Police as Chaos Erupts Across City: Cable TV

By Reuters
November 10, 2019 07:46 PM
A protestor kicks away a police teargas shell as they clash outside a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Nov. 10, 2019.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters early on Monday, Cable TV reported, as chaos erupted across the city, a day after officers fired tear gas to break up rallies as activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls in the financial hub.

Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, local media reported.

Police declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

