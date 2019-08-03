East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Weekend Protests Push Democratic Reform

By VOANews
August 3, 2019
A protester walks past graffiti reading "Restore Hong Kong" during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
A protester walks past graffiti reading "Restore Hong Kong" during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Hong Kong is experiencing another round of anti-government weekend protests.

The demonstrations were first staged to protest against an extradition law that would send criminal suspects to mainland China for trials.

That bill has been suspended, but the protests persist, transforming into demonstrations for democratic reforms and an end to Beijing's tightening grip on the territory.

The demonstrations are the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it was returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.

In addition to this weekend's protests, Hong Kong is bracing for a citywide strike Monday in support of the democratic reforms.  

Civil servants gathered in a public park Friday evening to show their support for the protesters.

 

