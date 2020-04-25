East Asia Pacific

HRW Urges Bangladesh to Take In Rohingyas Stranded at Sea

By VOA News
April 25, 2020 09:17 AM
FILE - This handout photo released April 5, 2020, by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency shows a boat carrying suspected Rohingya refugees in Malaysian territorial waters. Similar boats are currently stranded in waters off Bangladesh.
FILE - This handout photo released April 5, 2020, by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency shows a boat carrying suspected Rohingya refugees in Malaysian territorial waters. Similar boats are currently stranded in waters off Bangladesh.

Human Rights Watch has urged Bangladesh to “immediately allow” two boats with Rohingya refugees “to come ashore and receive necessary food, water and health care.”   

The human rights group said in a statement Saturday there are hundreds of refugees, who may not have had adequate food and water for weeks, stranded on the vessels in the Bay of Bengal.

Abdul Momen, the Bangladeshi foreign minister, said Thursday that he would not allow any more Rohingyas into the country because “Bangladesh is always asked to take care of the responsibility of other countries.”  

He added that many Bangladeshis are returning home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so “we have no room to shelter any foreign people or refugees.”  

Nearly one million Rohingya, who fled atrocities in Myanmar, are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.  

“Bangladesh has shouldered a heavy burden as the result of the Myanmar military’s atrocity crimes, but this is no excuse to push boatloads of refugees out to sea to die,” said Brad Adams, HRW Asia director.    

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called herself the “Mother of Humanity” for offering protection to Rohingya fleeing Myanmar, but now her government is turning its back on these refugees,” Adams said.  

“Concerned governments should call on Bangladesh to bring these two Rohingya boatloads ashore and provide generous financial support for these and other refugees living in overcrowded camps,” Adams added.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

HRW Urges Bangladesh to Take In Rohingyas Stranded at Sea

FILE - This handout photo released April 5, 2020, by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency shows a boat carrying suspected Rohingya refugees in Malaysian territorial waters. Similar boats are currently stranded in waters off Bangladesh.
East Asia Pacific

Amid Health Rumors, China Sends Team to Advise on Kim Jong Un: Report 

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Among First Nations to Reopen After Week Without Virus   

On April 23, 2020, families flocked to public spaces in Ho Chi Minh City, the first day they were allowed outside for non-essential reasons since April 1. 
East Asia Pacific

Rumors Fly Amid Scant Info About Kim Jong Un's Health

FILE - People watch a TV broadcast showing a news program reporting about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a file image if him, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Brings Gloom to Muslims Marking Month of Ramadan

Muslim men perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first evening of Ramadan despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak at the Islamic Centre Mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims