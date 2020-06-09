East Asia Pacific

Hundreds Mark First Anniversary of Hong Kong Anti-Government Movement 

By Verna Yu
June 09, 2020 07:51 AM
Activists chant slogans, display a British colonial flag and banners at a protest in Landmark shopping mall
Activists chant slogans, display a British colonial flag and banners at a protest in Landmark shopping mall, June 9, 2020. (Verna Yu/VOA)

HONG KONG - Hundreds of activists and ordinary citizens in Hong Kong marked the first anniversary of the city’s anti-government movement by staging protests in seven shopping malls across the Asian financial hub on Tuesday.  

The throng of demonstrators chanted pro-democracy slogans and displayed banners saying “Hong Kong Independence” and “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times." The crowds also sang choruses of “Glory to Hong Kong,” the unoficial anthem of the movement.   

 “I came with a heavy heart, the young people have given so much to this movement.  They did it not for themselves but for Hong Kong, for justice.  I owe them too much,” said a 53-year-old man who gave his name as Roger.   He was referring to the more than 8,900 people, of whom about 40% were students, who have been arrested in more than 1,000 protests since June of last year.    

With the looming national security laws imposed by China many said they wouldn’t stop the resistance but would take a more cautious approach.  The new law is expected to be enacted within the next few months.   

FILE - Protesters march during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on June 9, 2019.

On June 9 last year, some one million Hong Kongers staged a peaceful protest against a proposed extradition law that would allow individuals to be sent to China for trial. The government at the time insisted on pressing ahead with the law, prompting more people to take to the streets in a series of mass protests that plunged the former British colony into one of the deepest crises in its history.   

FILE - Delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, May 28, 2020.

Intending to stamp out protests, China’s legislature in late May passed a plan to force sweeping national security laws on Hong Kong to prevent and punish “acts and activities” that threaten national security, including advocacy of secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference.  Bypassing Hong Kong’s legislature, China’s vaguely defined national security laws will be applied to Hong Kong through an annex of the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.  The legislation would also allow Chinese national security organs to set up agencies in Hong Kong.    

A 14-year-old boy in a school uniform said his first protest on June 9 last year was an eye-opening experience.  “Last year we were fighting against the extradition law, this year we're fighting against the national anthem and national security law,” he said. “Now I know how brutal police can be and how horrific the regime can be.”    

The scale of protests has markedly reduced in recent months, after the onset of the Coronavirus epidemic in early January. Police have repeatedly turned down applications for demonstrations, citing coronavirus restrictions.  Many activists who have turned up at unapproved protests have been charged with participating in illegal assembly.

From right, activist Sin Chung Kai, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee, Albert Ho, activist Lee Cheuk-yan, and others shout slogans before entering a court in Hong Kong, May 18, 2020.

 In April, 15 high-profile pro-democracy figures, including Martin Lee and Jimmy Lai, were arrested on the charge of illegal assembly for taking part in protests last year that had not been sanctioned by police. 
 
Protests were also scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.   

Asked by reporters about the year-old protest movement, Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, said everyone needs to "learn a lesson" from the challenges and people should understand that Hong Kong cannot cope with “chaos.”  She lambasted a call for a general strike over the new security laws when the city is facing economic recession.   

An alliance of more than 20 labor unions and a students' group have planned to hold a referendum on June 14 to ask members whether they would go for a general strike to protest the laws imposed by Beijing.  
 

Related Stories

hong kong protest crowd
VOA News on China
Hong Kongers Still Defiant One Year Later As National Security Law Looms
More than 8,900 people, of whom about 40% were students, have been arrested in more than 1,000 protests since June of last year
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 00:58
A video screen shows the results of the vote on a piece of national security legislation concerning Hong Kong during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, May 28, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Kyodo: Japan Declines to Join US, Others in Condemning China for Hong Kong Law
Tokyo separately issued a statement May 28, the day China's parliament approved the national security legislation, saying the nation was 'seriously concerned' about the move, which observers fear could endanger Hong Kong's special autonomy and freedoms
Reuters logo
ByReuters
Sun, 06/07/2020 - 06:52
Members of the fire brigade perform tests in the main chamber of the Legislative Council after pan-democrat lawmakers hurled an…
USA
US Accuses China of Breaking Democracy Pledge for Hong Kong 
State Department: Beijing ‘never, never’ keeps its word 
Nike Ching
ByNike Ching
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 18:52
Participants hold candles during a vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in HK
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Legislature Passes Controversial National Anthem Law
Move comes on 31st anniversary of crackdown on Tiananmen pro-democracy movement, with activists defying police ban to hold commemorations in downtown park
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 11:41
Activists chant slogans during a gathering to mourn those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown at Victoria Park in Causeway…
East Asia Pacific
Focus Shifts to Hong Kong's Fate on Tiananmen Anniversary
With democracy all but snuffed out in mainland China, the focus has shifted increasingly to semi-autonomous Hong Kong, where authorities for the first time banned an annual candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 08:53
Default Author Profile
By
Verna Yu

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Celebrates End of Coronavirus Restrictions

People sit in an outdoor restaurant area in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, June 8, 2020. New Zealand appears to have…
East Asia Pacific

China, Singapore Plan Covid-19 'Bubble' for Essential Travel

FILE- Travelers wearing face masks wait in line at the Hainan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, March 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Study Suggests COVID-19 Outbreak Began in Wuhan Earlier Than Reported

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident to be tested for the COVID-19 in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
East Asia Pacific

Hundreds Mark First Anniversary of Hong Kong Anti-Government Movement 

Activists chant slogans, display a British colonial flag and banners at a protest in Landmark shopping mall
East Asia Pacific

COVID-19 Offers 'World of Opportunity’ For Spies, Terrorists Australian Spy Boss Says  

The mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, where scheduled public performances have been cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are seen on a quiet morning in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims