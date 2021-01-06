East Asia Pacific

At Least 50 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Figures Arrested in Sweeping Pre-Dawn Raids

By VOA News
January 06, 2021 03:46 AM
Ben Chung (front C) of a pro-democracy political group is arrested by police in the Central district
Ben Chung (front C) of a pro-democracy political group is arrested by police in Hong Kong on Jan.6, 2021. As many as 50 Hong Kong opposition figures were arrested under a new national security law.

At least 50 pro-democracy activists have been arrested in Hong Kong Wednesday in the biggest crackdown on opposition forces in the semi-autonomous city under the new national security law.

Hong Kong news outlets say those arrested in the early Wednesday morning sweep were several members of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party who took part in an unofficial primary election last July to pick candidates to run in legislative elections initially scheduled for September, which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The candidates had hoped to win a majority of seats in the Legislative Council that would allow them to vote down proposed budgets and any legislation considered to be pro-Beijing.

Supporters raise white paper to avoid slogans banned under the national security law as they support arrested anti-law…
Timeline: The Impact of the National Security Law on Hong Kong
Here is a timeline of developments since China imposed national security legislation in Hong Kong this year

The party said on its Facebook page that former lawmakers and activists Benny Tai, James To, Lester Shum and Lam Cheuk-ting were among those detained in the raids.

News outlets also say John Clancey, an American lawyer who works for the prominent Hong Kong law firm Ho, Tse, Wai and Partners that takes on human rights cases, was  arrested when police raided the firm’s offices.

John Clancey, a US solicitor with law firm Ho Tse Wai and Partners that is known for taking on human rights cases is led away…
John Clancey, a US solicitor with law firm Ho Tse Wai and Partners that is known for taking on human rights cases is led away by police after he was arrested in Hong Kong on Jan.y 6, 2021.

Other targets of Wednesday’s raids included the headquarters of Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy online news site. Video of the raid livestreamed by a Stand News reporter showed police issuing a court order for the editors to handover documents related to a national security investigation.

A message posted on the Twitter account of jailed student pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said police also raided his home Wednesday morning. Wong is currently serving a 13-and-a-half month prison sentence for organizing an unauthorized protest in 2019.

The raids were condemned by international human rights groups.  Maya Wang, the senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, issued a statement saying authorities had removed “the remaining veneer of democracy” in Hong Kong, but warned that “millions of Hong Kong  people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and run for office in a democratically elected government.” 

Antony Blinken, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, issued a statement on Twitter calling the raids “an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights,” and pledged that the incoming administration “will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the raids were a ploy by Chinese President Xi Jinping to take advantage of “a divided and distracted America.”

“These despicable raids expose the Chinese Communist Party for the cowardly dictators they are,” Sasse said in his statement.

Hong Kong authorities have increasingly clamped down on the city’s pro-democracy forces since Beijing imposed the new national security law last July.  Several pro-democracy lawmakers resigned en masse late last year after four of their colleagues were disqualified by the government, while several prominent activists have been arrested and jailed, including Wong and 73-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was arrested last month on an initial charge of fraud, and has since been charged under the new law with “foreign collusion.”  

Under the law, anyone in Hong Kong believed to be carrying out terrorism, separatism, subversion of state power or collusion with foreign forces could be tried and face life in prison if convicted.

The new law was imposed by Beijing in response to the massive and often violent pro-democracy demonstrations that engulfed the financial hub in the last half of last year, and is the cornerstone of its increasing grip on the city, which was granted an unusual amount of freedoms when Britain handed over control in 1997.  

