East Asia Pacific

At Least Five Dead, Scores Missing After New Zealand Volcano Eruption

By VOA News
Updated December 09, 2019 04:12 AM
This handout photo taken on July 23, 2019 and released to AFP courtesy of Chris Firkin on December 9, 2019 shows the volcano on…
This handout photo taken on July 23, 2019 and released to AFP courtesy of Chris Firkin on December 9, 2019 shows the volcano on New Zealand's White Island spewing steam and ash.

At least five people have died and as many as 20 were injured after a volcano began erupting Monday afternoon off New Zealand’s North Island, one of the country’s two main islands.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Wellington, New Zealand’s Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims confirmed the fatalities and said the toll is likely to rise, since there are still several people missing.

Tim said the police were not sure about the exact number of people still in the island and their wellbeing, but could be in the double digits. 

He said they were of different nationalities, and some of those involved were guests from the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

Tim also said the island was still too dangerous for police and rescuers to search for the missing. He said that most of the 18 survivors were injured, and some with severe burns. They were transported to the area hospitals for treatment.

Emergency officials say around 50 people were on White Island, also known as Whakaari, when the eruption began, fewer than initially reported by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said 100 tourists were "on or around" the volcano,.

AFP reports that cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed a group of tourists walking on the crater floor moments before the eruption occurred.

White Island sits 50 kilometers northeast of the town of Tauranga on North Island.

Authorities urged people to avoid areas on North Island near the eruption. 

GeoNet agency classified the volcanic eruption as moderate and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

GeoNet says White Island is New Zealand's most active cone volcano and about 70 percent of the volcano is under the sea.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Naval Resupply Advance Gives China New Edge in Maritime Disputes

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning cruises back to a port after its first navy sea trial in Dalian, in northeastern China's Liaoning province, October 30, 2012.
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Wonders if it Should Outlaw Loan Sharks

Informal lenders advertise by writing their numbers on Vietnamese walls and street lamps.
East Asia Pacific

At Least Five Dead, Scores Missing After New Zealand Volcano Eruption

This handout photo taken on July 23, 2019 and released to AFP courtesy of Chris Firkin on December 9, 2019 shows the volcano on…
Science & Health

Health Experts Warn of Emerging Threat of Nipah Virus

FILE - Doctors and relatives wearing protective gear carry the body of a victim, who lost his battle against the brain-damaging Nipah virus, during his funeral at a burial ground in Kozhikode, in southern India, May 24, 2018.
Press Freedom

A Glimmer of Hope for Online News in Cambodia

VOD Roundtable producers do final audio and video checks before going live with host Lim Thida, far right, and guest Yi Soksan of Adhoc, at VOD's studio, in Phnom Penh, Sept. 11, 2019. (Tum Malis/VOA Khmer)