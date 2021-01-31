East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Others Detained, Ruling Party Spokesman Says

By Reuters
January 31, 2021 06:41 PM
FILE - Myanmar State Counselor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives to vote early ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2020.


Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said Monday.

The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone that Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been taken in the early hours of the morning.

"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," he said, adding he also expected to be detained. 
 

