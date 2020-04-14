East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Fired Multiple Short-range Cruise Missiles Into Sea: S. Korea Military

By Reuters
April 14, 2020 04:06 AM
A man wearing a face mask walks past a TV screen airing reports about North Korea's firing of missiles at the Seoul Railway…
A man wearing a face mask walks past a TV screen airing reports about North Korea's firing of missiles at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

SEOUL - North Korea launched what were believed to be multiple short-range cruise missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, the latest in a series of weapons' tests by the reclusive state. 

South Korea's military is monitoring for more developments, and South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials were conducting more analysis of the launch, the JCS said. 

The missiles flew about 150km (93 miles), JCS told reporters. Several military aircraft also appeared to have been involved in the drill. 

North Korea has been conducting weeks of military drills, including several launches of short-range ballistic missiles in recent weeks. Last month, it fired nine ballistic missiles in four rounds of tests, according to analysts. 

On Sunday, North Korean state media reported leader Kim Jong Un had visited an airbase and observed drills by the country's fighter jets and attack aircraft. 

Related Stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire competition in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Launches More Ballistic Missiles, Even During Pandemic 
Pyongyang launched two ‘short-range ballistic missiles,’ Seoul says 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 22:25
People watch a TV showing file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in…
East Asia Pacific
Experts: N. Korea’s Recent Launches Tested Missiles to Target S. Korea
Missile experts say North Korea has been improving the firepower of the KN-25, 'to attack the South relentlessly in the opening hours or days of conflict'
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 00:06
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Fired Multiple Short-range Cruise Missiles Into Sea: S. Korea Military

A man wearing a face mask walks past a TV screen airing reports about North Korea's firing of missiles at the Seoul Railway…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Vietnam’s Virus Checkpoints Screen for Fevers, Limit Urban Movement

A bar in Ho Chi Minh City was closed after authorities believed COVID-19 spread there. (VOA News)
Coronavirus Outbreak

With Coronavirus Lockdown Over, Wuhan Residents Wrangle With Being Stigmatized

A resident wearing a mask against the coronavirus looks at a giant globe in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday,…
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan’s WHO Ambitions Get Boost from Coronavirus Success

Commuters wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread during morning rush hour traffic in Taipei, Taiwan.
East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Neighborhood Uses 'Ghosts' to Scare People Back Home

Volunteers play the role of 'pocong', or known as 'shroud ghost,' to make people stay at home amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the gate of Kepuh village in Sukoharjo regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 1, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims