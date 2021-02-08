East Asia Pacific

Nationwide Demonstrations Against Myanmar Junta Enter Third Day

By VOA News
February 08, 2021 04:40 AM
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi gesture with a three-fingers salute
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi gesture with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance, as they protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2021.

Popular demonstrations against Myanmar’s military regime were held for the third consecutive day Monday, exactly one week after the junta detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the elected civilian government. 

Tens of thousands of people jammed the streets of many of Myanmar’s major cities, including the capital, Naypyitaw, and the main commercial city of Yangon, holding signs saying “Save Myanmar” “We want democracy,” as well as photographs of Suu Kyi.   

Police used water cannons to disperse protesters in Naypyitaw.  

The demonstrations entered a new phase Monday as civil servants, railway employees, teachers and workers in other sectors began a nationwide strike. 

Internet service was restored Sunday a day after it had been cut off, which allowed citizens to livestream and post videos on social media of various protests taking part across Myanmar.   

Many of the protesters chanted “Long live Mother Suu,” a reference to the deposed Suu Kyi, and, “We don’t want military dictatorship.” Other protesters raised a three-finger salute, a sign of resistance against tyranny in the “Hunger Games” movies.  

The military takeover in Myanmar began last Monday with the detention of Suu Kyi, who was the country's de facto leader, and other senior government officials. Suu Kyi remains under house arrest at her official residence in Naypyitaw, according to party spokesman Kyi Toe.

Protesters holding an image of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi & President Win Myint in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8,…
Protesters holding an image of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi; President Win Myint in Mandalay, Myanmar on Feb. 8, 2021. A protest against Myanmar's one-week-old military government swelled rapidly Monday morning as opposition to the coup.

Suu Kyi faces charges of illegally importing and using six unregistered walkie-talkie radios found in a search of her home.  

The Myanmar military said its state of emergency, set to last one year, was necessary because the government had not acted on claims of voter fraud in November elections that were overwhelmingly won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.    

On Friday, nearly 300 members of Suu Kyi's deposed ruling party proclaimed themselves to be the only lawful representatives of the country’s citizenry and called for global recognition as the stewards of the country’s government.  

The military takeover has been condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders, who called for the elected government to be restored to power.  

The U.N. Security Council, which often struggles to reach consensus, issued a united statement Thursday expressing “deep concern” at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed by the military. The 15-members, which include Myanmar’s patron, China, also called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others who have been detained.

Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan rally against Myanmar's military, in Tokyo
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan rally against Myanmar's military, in Tokyo, Feb. 3, 2021.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, has long struggled between civilian and military rule, but until last week had been enjoying a hopeful transition to democracy.   

A British colony until 1948, the country was ruled by military-backed dictators from 1962 until 2010.       

An uprising in 1988 led to an election in 1990, which the NLD won in a landslide. But the elected members of Parliament were imprisoned, and the dictatorship continued.    

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's assassinated independence hero, Gen. Aung San, emerged as a leader in the pro-democracy rallies and in the NLD. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 while under house arrest.      

In 2010, Senior Gen. Than Shwe announced the country would be handed over to civilian leaders, who included retired generals. They freed political prisoners, including the lawmakers from the NLD, and Suu Kyi, who was elected in a 2012 by-election and later became the state counsellor of Myanmar.  

While popular among Myanmar’s Buddhist majority, Suu Kyi, 75, has seen her international reputation decline over her government’s treatment of the country's mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.       

In 2017, an army crackdown against the Rohingya, sparked by deadly attacks on police stations in Rakhine State, led hundreds of thousands of them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, where they remain.      

The International Criminal Court is investigating Myanmar for crimes against humanity.  

