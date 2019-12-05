East Asia Pacific

Netanyahu: Israel has 'Full Right' to Annex Strategic Jordan Valley

By Associated Press
December 05, 2019 03:55 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa meet at the Sao Bento palace in Lisbon, Dec. 5, 2019.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa meet at the Sao Bento palace in Lisbon, Dec. 5, 2019.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel has the “full right” to annex the Jordan Valley if it chose to, even as the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned the country against taking the bold step.

Netanyahu said his proposal to annex the strategic part of the occupied West Bank was discussed during a late-night meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He said they also agreed to move forward with plans for a joint defense treaty.

The longtime Israeli leader, beleaguered by a corruption indictment and political instability at home, is promoting the two initiatives as a justification for staying in office.

The Trump administration has already delivered several landmark victories to Netanyahu, such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. Netanyahu says that thanks to his close relationship with Trump, he is singularly positioned to further promote Israeli interests at this junction before the 2020 U.S. election season heats up.

The annexation move would surely draw condemnation from the Palestinians and much of the world and almost certainly extinguish any remaining Palestinian hopes of gaining independence.

The Palestinians seek all the West Bank, captured by Israel in 1967, as the heartland of their hoped-for state. The Jordan Valley comprises some 25% of the West Bank and is seen as the territory’s breadbasket and one of the few remaining open areas that could be developed by the Palestinians.

But many Israelis say the area is vital to the country’s security, providing a layer of protection along its eastern flank.

In her annual report, ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said her office was following the Israeli annexation proposal “with concern.”

When asked by reporters about the warning, Netanyahu insisted that it is Israel’s “full right to do so, if we chose so.”

Netanyahu’s visit with Pompeo was their first since the secretary of state announced last month that the U.S. no longer considers Israeli settlements illegal under international law. Israeli nationalists have interpreted that policy change as a green light to begin annexing parts or all of the West Bank.

Netanyahu called their 1 hour and 45 minute-meeting in Lisbon “critical to Israeli security.”

In particular, he noted the progress they made toward a joint defense pact that would offer Israel further assurance against a future attack from Iran. He said he has informed his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, of the progress in the initiative.

Israeli defense officials, and Gantz as well, have expressed concern that such a pact could limit Israel’s freedom to operate militarily. Netanyahu said he was aware of the reservations but assured that it was a “historic opportunity” and Israel would not be limited to act against archenemy Iran.

Mike Makovsky, president and chief executive of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America in Washington, which has been promoting the idea of a narrow defense pact, said the proposal would offer “an extra layer of deterrence” and “mitigate the intensity and scope” of a potential war with Iran.

“Just like every other mutual defense treaty it would be left to the discretion of both parties how it would be implemented,” he said. “Mutual defense pacts have been sources for stability.”

In Lisbon, Netanyahu also met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and thanked him for adopting the Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism, which toughens guidelines to include some forms of criticism of Israel. Israeli researchers reported earlier this year that violent attacks against Jews around the world spiked significantly in 2018, with the largest reported number of Jews killed in anti-Semitic acts in decades.

The trip gave Netanyahu a brief respite as he fights for political survival in the wake of two inconclusive elections and a damning corruption indictment. He refused to discuss his future options but vowed to carry on.

Israel’s attorney general last month indicted Netanyahu for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

It is the first time in Israeli history that a sitting prime minister has been charged with a crime. Unlike mayors or regular ministers, the prime minister is not required by Israeli law to resign if indicted. Netanyahu is desperate to remain in office, where he is best positioned to fight the charges.

Related Stories

An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian boy during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November…
Middle East
Israeli Army Kills Alleged Palestinian Teen Attacker
Israeli military says its forces spotted three people hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles near Hebron and fired at them; the two others were arrested
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 20:14
FILE - A picture of Palestinian schoolboy Muhand Abu Malhous, who was killed in Gaza, is seen on his chair at his classroom in a school in the central Gaza Strip, Nov. 16, 2019.
Middle East
Palestinians: Gaza Teen Killed by Israeli Fire at Frontier
Gaza's health authorities say a Palestinian teenager has been killed as Israeli troops opened fire at people near the Gaza-Israel frontier
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 10:01
Palestinian hold poster depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as…
Middle East
Thousands of Palestinians Protest Change in US Policy on Jewish Settlements
Israeli soldiers use tear gas against marchers in West Bank; new US policy says settlements are no longer 'inconsistent with international law'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 20:12
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Netanyahu: Israel has 'Full Right' to Annex Strategic Jordan Valley

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa meet at the Sao Bento palace in Lisbon, Dec. 5, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Nepal Makes First Arrest over 'Menstrual Hut' Death

Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chhaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal, February 16,…
East Asia Pacific

US, North Korea Allude to War Ahead of Pyongyang’s Deadline

TOPSHOT - This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 18, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

For Malaysia Startups, Pairing Up with Corporations is a Win-Win

A woman walks past an AirAsia counter at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, July 22, 2019. Picture taken…
East Asia Pacific

Samoa’s Capital Deserted as Teams Battle Measles Door to Door

In this image from video, people gather outside a health emergency operation center Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Apia, Samoa. …