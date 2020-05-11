East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Further Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

By VOA News
May 11, 2020 08:24 AM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, May 11, 2020.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, May 11, 2020.

New Zealand will begin gradually lifting its restrictions imposed by the government to blunt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that businesses such as shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms will reopen beginning this Thursday under the second level of the government’s four-tier COVID-19 threat level system.  Schools will reopen next Monday, May 18, while bars will remain closed until May 21.  Strict social distancing measures will continue to be in effect, and the country’s borders remain closed to foreign visitors.

Prime Minister Ardern imposed the highest tier, level 4, in late March, shutting down all economic activity except for essential services, as the outbreak took hold in the Pacific nation of five million people.

The threat level was reduced to level 3 nearly two weeks ago, which lifted bans on construction work and domestic travel and allowed restaurants to reopen for carryout services, but kept malls, hairdressers and other businesses closed.

Ardern said the government will reassess the new Level 2 status in about two weeks to determine if even more restrictions can be lifted.

New Zealand’s response to the outbreak, including a widespread testing and tracing regime, has won praise from the international community.  The country has a total number of 1,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, with 21 deaths.

 

Related Stories

The New Zealand Warriors NRL team, which will live and train in Australia under quarantine conditions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at the Tamworth Airport in Tamworth, Australia, May 3, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australia, New Zealand Consider Lifting Travel Restrictions with Possible ‘Travel Bubble’
Leaders discuss opening international travel between two nations with trans-Tasman ‘travel bubble’ as lockdown measures begin to be lifted
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 15:49
New Zealand eases regulations implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Auckland
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Zealand Reports No New Coronavirus Cases
Milestone comes as nation cautiously emerges from strict lockdown
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 01:18
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference prior to the anniversary of the mosque attacks that took…
COVID-19 Pandemic
With Dwindling Cases, New Zealand Eases Coronavirus Restrictions
Prime Minister Ardern says government will “hunt down” new cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 22:42
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

China Reports Spike in New COVID-19 Cases

A security guard checks the body temperature of a woman in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, May 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Further Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, May 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

More Than 200 Pro-Democracy Protesters Arrested in Hong Kong 

Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China, May 10, 2020.
VOA News on China

China Expected to Ignore Philippine Protest over Upgrade of a Disputed Islet

FILE - Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen around Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the U.S. Navy, May 21, 2015.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malaysian Volunteers Produce PPE at Home for Front Lines

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims