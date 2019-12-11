East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Seismologists Fear New Eruption at Volcano

By VOA News
December 11, 2019 11:01 AM
Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019.
Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019.

New Zealand authorities say conditions on White Island continue to prevent efforts to send search crews to recover the bodies of those killed in Monday's volcanic eruption.

Seismologists with New Zealand's GeoNet seismic monitoring agency said Wednesday there remains a 40-to-60 percent chance of another major eruption within the next 24 hours.  Poisonous gas continues to vent out of the volcano's crater and the island is covered in acidic ash.  

Six people are now confirmed dead, with nine people now reported missing and at least 31 injured.  Health officials say at least 27 survivors suffered burns over more than 71 percent of their bodies; of that number, 22 are on airway support due to the severity of their burns.  An extra 1.2 square centimeters of skin will be needed to provide grafts for the victims.

A view of White Island, New Zealand after a volcanic eruption, Dec. 9, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (Credit: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)
A view of White Island, New Zealand after a volcanic eruption, Dec. 9, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (Credit: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

Authorities say about 47 people were touring the island at the time of the eruption, including 24 Australians, with the rest from the United States, Britain, Germany, China, Malaysia and New Zealand.  Some of the victims were passengers from a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean.

Australia has sent at least one military aircraft to New Zealand to bring 10 victims back to Australia for treatment.

GeoNet raised the volcano's alert level last month to Level Two on the five-level scale that monitors its chances of eruption.  Still pictures captured by a GeoNet camera installed along the volcano's crater showed a group of tourists walking on the crater floor moments before the eruption.

Police have launched an investigation in connection with the disaster.

White Island, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, sits about 50 kilometers northeast of the town of Tauranga on North Island, and attracts about 10,000 visitors every year.  It is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, with about 70 percent of the island under the sea.

 

Related Stories

Smoke bellows from Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image…
East Asia Pacific
Death Toll from Volcano Eruption New Zealand Rises to 6
8 others missing and presumed dead after Monday's violent eruption on White Island, with at least 31 injured, the majority suffering burns over 70% of their bodies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 04:01
Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand, Dec. 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video.
East Asia Pacific
Dozens Feared Dead in Eruption of New Zealand Volcano
A volcano on a New Zealand island erupted with a towering blast of ash and scalding steam as tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving perhaps two dozen others missing and presumed dead
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 01:25
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Seismologists Fear New Eruption at Volcano

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Tens of Thousands of Australians March to Demand Action on Climate

People take part in a climate protest at Sydney's Town Hall, Australia December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett
East Asia Pacific

EU Companies Thread Needle in Indonesia Amid Palm Oil Argument

borneo palm oil
East Asia Pacific

Foreign Experts Quit Hong Kong Police Oversight Board

A pro-democracy protester waves a flag as protesters and office workers march past business shop lots during a protests at…
East Asia Pacific

Aung San Suu Kyi: Accusations of Genocide Against Myanmar 'Misleading'  

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi addresses judges of the International Court of Justice for the second day of three days of…