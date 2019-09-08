East Asia Pacific

Nissan CEO Expected to Announce His Resignation

By VOA News
September 8, 2019 09:28 PM
Revision Date
Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Dec. 17, 2018.
Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Dec. 17, 2018.

The CEO of automaker Nissan has signaled privately his intention to resign, various reports said Monday, quoting internal sources, while the automaker’s board meets to discuss his potential replacement and the timing of the resignation.

The resignation of Hiroto Saikawa, a protégé of disgraced former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, would mark the latest upheaval over leadership at the Japanese automaker.

Nissan was hit again by another potential financial scandal, when Saikawa admitted last week he was being improperly overpaid and was  in violation of the company’s procedures. The most recent development comes after an internal investigation.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Saikawa said that he wanted to "pass the baton" to the next generation as soon as possible, the Japanese Nikkei newspaper reported.

The search and vetting process for a new CEO would likely take about six months as the selection committee considers both Japanese and non-Japanese candidates for the position, an inside source told Reuters news agency.

Related Stories

Members of the media wait for the former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn to leave the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, April 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Nissan Ex-Chairman Ghosn Pays $4.5 Million Bail
Detained former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn paid 500 million yen ($4.5 million) in bail, the Tokyo District court said Thursday, signaling he would likely soon be released. Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in March but re-arrested in April on new allegations and taken to the Tokyo Detention House.He has been charged with underreporting his post-retirement compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money and allegedly having it shoulder his…
A car carrying former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn is surrounded by journalists as it leaves Ghosn's lawyer's office, in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Nissan’s Former Chairman Indicted on New Breach of Trust Charges
Japanese prosecutors have indicted jailed former chairman of Nissan Motor Company Carlos Ghosn on a fresh charge of aggravated breach of trust under Japan's Companies Act. The new charge announced Monday is the fourth against him and comes on the day his detention period had been set to expire. Ghosn, 65, was initially detained in November on suspicion of conspiring to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015.  He…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 04/22/2019 - 04:39
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 3, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Japanese Court Extends Former Nissan CEO's Detention
The Tokyo District Court said Friday that it had extended former Nissans board chairman Carlos Ghosn's detention until April 22 to allow prosecutors time to bring formal charges against him or let him free. Ghosn was initially detained in November on suspicion of conspiring to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015. He was released on bail in early March and then re-arrested last week in connection with new allegations that…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Fri, 04/12/2019 - 09:33
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl