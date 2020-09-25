East Asia Pacific

North Korea Apologizes for Killing of a South Korean Official

By VOA News
September 25, 2020 02:58 AM
A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020…
A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020.

South Korea said on Friday that North Korea's leader has apologized for the killing of a South Korean official.

Yonhap news agency quotes the South’s presidential palace as saying Kim Jong Un called the incident “unexpected” and “unfortunate,” and apologized "for disappointing President Moon and South Koreans."

The North’s approach was extremely unusual. No North Korean leader has apologized to the South on any issue before.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old South Korean fisheries official who had been reported missing on Monday was interrogated in the North’s waters before being shot dead and his body cremated, the South's military said, adding that the reason the man was shot remained unknown.

"Our military strongly condemns such an atrocity, and strongly demands North Korea provide an explanation and punish those who are responsible," General Ahn Young-ho from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korean military said the man had disappeared from a patrol boat and he was likely trying to defect to the North. 

Related Stories

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south as South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young inspects the truce village of Panmunjom
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Shoots, Cremates South Korean Civilian at Sea, Says Seoul
Grisly incident set to raise tensions between two Koreas
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 02:08 AM
A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway…
East Asia Pacific
Vehicle Likely Large Enough to Carry Interballistic Missile Spotted at North Korea Parade Site
Intensifies concerns Pyongyang could unveil a new weapon at upcoming parade
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 03:25 AM
Picture of wires plugged on laptop computers taken as people work on January 22, 2019 in Lille during the 11th International…
East Asia Pacific
Researchers: North Korean Hackers In League With Russian Cybercriminals
Investigators found evidence of malware developed in North Korea offered for sale on Russian marketplaces
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 11:02 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the typhoon-damaged area in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.
East Asia Pacific
Don't Ignore North Korea Human Rights, UN Says
UNHCR, Activists complain North Korea's dismal rights record has been absent from talks between Trump, Kim
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 08:06 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

North Korea Apologizes for Killing of a South Korean Official

A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020…
East Asia Pacific

Experts: China's 'Coercive' Labor Policy Pushing Uighurs Out of Traditional Livelihoods

FILE - In this file image from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Muslim trainees work in a garment factory at the Hotan Vocational Education and Training Center in Hotan, Xinjiang, northwest China.
East Asia Pacific

Thousands Protest in Thailand Over Delay of Constitutional Amendment

Pro-democracy demonstrators raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest outside the Parliament in…
Africa

Kenya's Chinese-Built Railway Proves Pricey

FILE - An aerial view shows a train on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and financed by the Chinese government, in Kimuka, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Dissident Arrested Again, Vows to Fight On

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks to the media while holding up a bail document after leaving Central police station in…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims