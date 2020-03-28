East Asia Pacific

North Korea Conducts Another Apparent Missile Test

By William Gallo
March 28, 2020 07:26 PM
People watches a television screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul…
FILE - People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2020. The North conducted another apparent missile test early March 29.

SEOUL - North Korea has conducted another apparent missile test, sending a fresh signal it will not stop developing weapons even amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The North launched at least one projectile toward the sea off its east coast early Sunday, according to South Korea’s military.

The weapon, a suspected ballistic missile, did not enter Japan’s territory or exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defense. No other details were immediately available.

North Korea has conducted three other rounds of short-range missile tests this month, even while fighting off a potentially disastrous coronavirus outbreak.

Pyongyang, which has called coronavirus prevention a matter of “national survival,” has reported no infections. But even as cases swell across the globe, North Korea is in some ways projecting an image of normality.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen many of the weapons tests. In state media photos, Kim has not worn a mask, though top officials around him sometimes do.

Meeting of parliament

In what appears to be another show of confidence in its ability to handle the pandemic, North Korea plans to go ahead with a meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament on April 10. The meeting will likely require hundreds of political leaders to gather at the Supreme People’s Assembly.

North Korea attempted to seal its borders to keep out the coronavirus in late January, just after the outbreak emerged in neighboring China. That move foreshadowed the severe immigration restrictions later seen in countries around the world.

But completely sealing North Korea’s borders would be difficult, since its economy relies on both formal and informal trade with China. Many experts say the coronavirus has almost certainly reached North Korea.

A North Korean outbreak could quickly lead to a humanitarian disaster, because the country lacks adequate medical supplies and infrastructure. Global aid agencies have begun supplying medical aid to North Korea, though the process has been complicated by international sanctions imposed over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

Related Stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire competition in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Launches More Ballistic Missiles, Even During Pandemic 
Pyongyang launched two ‘short-range ballistic missiles,’ Seoul says 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 22:25
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 12, 2020 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on…
East Asia Pacific
No Mask, No Mistake for North Korea's Kim
State media constantly exhort citizens to obey health directives and publish images showing universal facemask use -- except by the supreme leader
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 08:23
FILE - Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, June 21, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak
UN Investigator Warns Against Isolating North Korea as Threat of COVID-19 Looms
Tomas Ojea Quintana warns widespread infection in North Korea would be devastating for people as many are malnourished, suffering from stunted growth and are vulnerable to getting sick
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:45
Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against a new coronavirus line up to check in for a flight to Vladivostok, Russia, at…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Some Foreign Diplomats Depart North Korea Amid Virus Scare
French, German missions in Pyongyang to close temporarily
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 05:15
William Gallo
Written By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

North Korea Conducts Another Apparent Missile Test

People watches a television screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Considers Resuming Rice Shipments Amid Virus-driven Stockpiling

FILE PHOTO: An ethnic Thai farmer works on her terraced rice field in Pu Luong, Vietnam February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File…
East Asia Pacific

US Journalists Expelled From China Invited to Taiwan

Wall Street Journal China Bureau Chief Jonathan Cheng, left, poses for a photo with Journal reporters, from left, Julie Wernau,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Tourists Stranded in Bali as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Indonesia

Visitors queue to register their documents with French embassy officer before their chartered flight back to their country,…
East Asia Pacific

Tourists Stranded in Asia by Canceled Flights, Shut Borders

In this March 26, 2020, photo, tourists play on a beach in Phuket, Thailand.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims