East Asia Pacific

North Korea Launches Two Projectiles; 12th Launch This Year

By William Gallo
October 31, 2019 04:29 AM
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. North Korea on Wednesday fired projectiles toward its eastern sea, South Korea…
FILE - People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2019. North Korea fired projectiles toward its eastern sea, South Korea's military said.

SEOUL - North Korea has fired two unknown projectiles toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea reported Thursday, the 12th such launch by North Korea this year.

The launch comes as North Korea ramps up pressure ahead of its end-of-year deadline for the United States to change its approach to stalled nuclear talks. Last week, North Korea warned the U.S. it was “seriously mistaken” if it ignores the deadline.

Little is known about the North’s latest launch. South Korea’s military says the projectiles were fired from South Pyongan province, adding that it will remain on alert for additional launches.

Japanese officials say they detected the launch of at least one projectile — likely a ballistic missile — and that the object landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea has now tested 12 rounds of missiles since early May, after having refrained from such launches for a year and a half. The launches appear designed at least in part to boost Pyongyang’s negotiating leverage.

North Korea earlier this month walked away from working-level negotiations with the United States in Stockholm, blaming the U.S. for failing to bring any new proposals.

Pyongyang has since warned it could soon resume long-range missile or nuclear tests.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun attends a meeting with…
USA
Envoy for North Korea Expected to Get No. 2 State Dept. Job
Biegun has had a prominent role in the delicate negotiations that led to historic meetings between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 02:02
FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the…
East Asia Pacific
Trump-Kim Relationship Can't Fix Everything, North Korea Warns 
Statement from Kim Yong Chol, country's former spymaster, appears designed to further escalate pressure on US ahead of North Korea's end-of-year deadline to advance stalled nuclear talks
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Sat, 10/26/2019 - 19:41
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) Oct. 23, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Asks South to Discuss Removal of 'Capitalist' Mount Kumgang Facilities
Request seen as setback for South Korea's rapprochement campaign as Seoul says it was seeking 'creative solution' for Mount Kumgang tourism
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 08:29
FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the…
East Asia Pacific
Trump-Kim Relationship Remains 'Special,' North Korea Says
But Pyongyang blames US policymakers for 'hostile' policy
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 22:02
William Gallo
Written By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

Child Marriage