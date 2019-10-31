North Korea Launches Two Projectiles; 12th Launch This Year

SEOUL - North Korea has fired two unknown projectiles toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea reported Thursday, the 12th such launch by North Korea this year.

The launch comes as North Korea ramps up pressure ahead of its end-of-year deadline for the United States to change its approach to stalled nuclear talks. Last week, North Korea warned the U.S. it was “seriously mistaken” if it ignores the deadline.

Little is known about the North’s latest launch. South Korea’s military says the projectiles were fired from South Pyongan province, adding that it will remain on alert for additional launches.

Japanese officials say they detected the launch of at least one projectile — likely a ballistic missile — and that the object landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea has now tested 12 rounds of missiles since early May, after having refrained from such launches for a year and a half. The launches appear designed at least in part to boost Pyongyang’s negotiating leverage.

North Korea earlier this month walked away from working-level negotiations with the United States in Stockholm, blaming the U.S. for failing to bring any new proposals.

Pyongyang has since warned it could soon resume long-range missile or nuclear tests.