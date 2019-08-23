East Asia Pacific

North Korea Tests Another Missile, Violating Pledge to Trump 

By William Gallo
August 23, 2019 07:57 PM
FILE - North Korea test-fires a weapon in this undated photo released Aug. 16, 2019, by the Korean Central News Agency. Pyongyang conducted another launch Aug. 23, violating an apparent promise to U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from such tests.

SEOUL - North Korea has conducted another missile launch, violating an apparent promise to U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from such tests after the conclusion of U.S.-South Korean military exercises.  
 
Japan's government first reported the launch Friday, calling it a "ballistic missile." South Korea's military confirmed the news minutes later, saying North Korea had fired two unknown projectiles from South Hamgyong province into the sea off its eastern coast.  
 
It was not immediately clear how far the missiles traveled. U.S. officials said the launches occurred 15 minutes apart. South Korea's military said it was continuing to monitor in case of additional launches.  
 
Earlier this month, Trump said in a tweet that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to stop launching missiles and return to nuclear talks once the latest round of U.S.-South Korean military drills ended, which was Tuesday. 
 
However, North Korea has not engaged in dialogue, instead criticizing Washington and Seoul for holding the military drills at all.  
 
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Thursday warned the U.S. it was "ready for dialogue and confrontation," vowing to be "America's biggest threat" for a long time to come.  
 
Nuclear talks have been stalled since a February meeting between Trump and Kim ended without a deal. Kim wants the U.S. to relax sanctions and provide security guarantees. Trump says he will not ease sanctions until Kim agrees to give up all his nuclear weapons. 

