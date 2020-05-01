East Asia Pacific

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reappears — at Fertilizer Plant

By William Gallo
May 01, 2020 05:50 PM
FILE - People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - After a wave of news reports that he was gravely sick or even dead, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappeared in public Saturday — for the first time in 21 days — at a fertilizer factory. 

North Korean state radio said Kim attended the completion ceremony for a phosphate fertilizer plant in Sunchon, a city north of the capital, Pyongyang.

Rumors about Kim's health began to swirl after he skipped a major North Korean political anniversary April 15. The reason he did not attend is still unclear.

The Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported that he was recovering from heart surgery. Several U.S. media said the U.S. had been monitoring intelligence he was in grave danger. 
 

William Gallo
By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

