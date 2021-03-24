East Asia Pacific

South Korea Military: North Korea Fired 'Unidentified Projectile' Into Sea 

By Agence France-Presse
March 24, 2021 07:28 PM
(FILES) This files screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim…
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea on July 31, 2019, in this screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV.

North Korea fired a device into the sea early Thursday, the South's military said, in what could be its first ballistic missile test during the Biden administration.

Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement that the "unidentified projectile" was launched into the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea.

No further details of the device type, or how many were fired in total, were immediately available.

The nuclear-armed North is banned from developing ballistic missiles under U.N. Security Council resolutions.

But it has made rapid progress in its capabilities under leader Kim Jong Un, testing missiles capable of reaching the entire continental United States as tensions mounted in 2017.

Thursday's incident came after Pyongyang fired two short-range, non-ballistic missiles in a westerly direction toward China at the weekend.

That followed a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss alliance and security issues in the region, with the North seen as a central threat.

 
 

Related Stories

(FILES) This files screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Conducts First Launch of 2021
Test is routine, US officials insist
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 06:02 PM
FILE - A woman passes by a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong during a news program, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 2, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Warns US as Top Defense, Foreign Policy Officials Hold Talks
Warning comes as leading American and Japanese officials meet in Tokyo
Jason Strother
By Jason Strother
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 01:19 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Military: North Korea Fired 'Unidentified Projectile' Into Sea 

(FILES) This files screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook Finds Chinese Hacking Operation Targeting Uyghurs

FILE - Facebook logo.
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Junta Frees Hundreds Held for Anti-Coup Protests 

An arrested protester flashes the three-fingered salute while onboard a bus getting out of Insein prison to go to an…
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Diplomat’s Rhetoric in US Talks Creates Moneymaking Opportunities

China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi attends a joint news conference with Federica Mogherini (not pictured), High Representative…
East Asia Pacific

Protesters Approach Myanmar Armed Forces Day With Caution

Anti-coup protesters hold red balloons carrying leaflets with various messages before releasing them during a gathering, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 24, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

An Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey