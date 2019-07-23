East Asia Pacific

South Korea Says Russian Military Airplane Violated Its Airspace

By VOA News
July 23, 2019 02:03 AM
FILE - In this April 28, 2005, file photo, a South Korean coast guard looks at Dokdo islets, known as "Takeshima" in Japanese, through a telescope on the patrol ship Sambong-ho on the East Sea, South Korea. South Korean jets fired warning shots…
In this April 28, 2005, file photo, a South Korean coast guard looks at Dokdo islets, known as "Takeshima" in Japanese, through a telescope on the patrol ship Sambong-ho on the East Sea, South Korea.

South Korea says it fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft after the plane breached South Korea's airspace.

South Korea's Defense Ministry says three Russian aircraft entered its air defense identification zone early Tuesday morning off its east coast before one of them breached the airspace. South Korean air force jets were deployed to intercept the plane and forced the Russian plane to leave the airspace. 

But the aircraft violated the airspace 20 minutes later, and stayed briefly before South Korean fighter jets fired another warning shot.

The ministry says it was the first time a Russian military aircraft violated South Korean airspace. Two Chinese aircraft also flew into the South's air defense identification zone off the east coast hours earlier. The ministry says it will summon both Russian and Chinese embassy officials later Tuesday to lodge a formal protest.

The violation happened near a disputed group of islands claimed by both South Korea, which calls it Dokdo, and Japan, which calls it Takeshima.  

