Students in Hong Kong Are Taking High School Final Exams

About 50,000 Hong Kong students will take key examinations starting Friday, even though schools remain closed.

The exams for the Diploma of Secondary Education are set to start with visual arts exams. The DSE is a standardized qualification benchmark used for university admission in Hong Kong's highly demanding education system.

The DSE exam season takes about a month, and if no further restrictions are instituted, it will be over by the end of May.

Schools are implementing special rules for the duration of the exam season, from checking temperatures to spacing desks farther apart than usual and the use of masks, gloves and sanitizer by exam supervisors.

The exams were already postponed by a month.

