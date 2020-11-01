East Asia Pacific

Super Typhoon Kills At Least 4 in Philippines

By VOA News
November 01, 2020 05:22 AM
Rescue workers help an evacuee onto a waiting vehicle during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in…
Rescue workers help an evacuee onto a waiting vehicle during an evacuation along coastal areas in Manila on Nov. 1, 2020, as Super Typhoon Goni moved towards the Philippine capital.

A super typhoon killed at least four as it slammed into the main Philippine island of Luzon on Sunday, officials said.

The strongest storm so far this year, Goni caused power outages, infrastructure damage and major floods but was weakened after two landfalls in the Bicol region. The weather bureau has downgraded it to typhoon category.

Video footage from local and social media showed rivers overflowing and some dikes destroyed, submerging villages.

Goni hit the Philippines a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region, killing 22 people. Another typhoon is being monitored and could hit parts of Luzon in the coming days.

According to the country’s disaster management agency, 19 million to 31 million people could be affected by the typhoon, including those in the capital, Manila.

Nearly 350,000 people were in evacuation centers, the agency said, lowering the figure of nearly a million reported Saturday.

Related Stories

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, families stay at a temporary evacuation center at Catanduanes…
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Evacuates Nearly 1M as 2020's Strongest Typhoon Approaches
Typhoon Goni expected to bring violent winds, strong rains
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 03:56 PM
A child reacts after getting swabbed for a free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro…
The Infodemic: Claim About Philippines Testing Policy Is Incorrect
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 04:13 PM
FILE - Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.
East Asia Pacific
Rooster Kills Philippine Police Chief in Freak Accident
Local police chief bleeds to death after being slashed by rooster’s metal blade  during a raid on an illegal cockfight
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 01:20 AM
Residents on a motorcycle negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines, Monday,…
East Asia Pacific
Typhoon Displaces Thousands, Floods Villages in Philippines
The typhoon has sustained winds of 77 miles and is expected to start blowing out of the country into the South China Sea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 04:14 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Super Typhoon Kills At Least 4 in Philippines

Rescue workers help an evacuee onto a waiting vehicle during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Opposition Politicians Arrested Over Legislature Protest

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 8, 2020, pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick (top C) shouts at security trying to…
East Asia Pacific

Sister of Missing Thai Activist Headed to Cambodia

An activist holds up a picture of Thai dissident Wanchalerm Satsaksit during a rally in front of Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok…
East Asia Pacific

Philippines Evacuates Nearly 1M as 2020's Strongest Typhoon Approaches

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, families stay at a temporary evacuation center at Catanduanes…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Gets Boost from Western Allies in its Defense against China 

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend the Quad meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 6, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims