East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Train Derailment Kills 36, Injures Dozens

By VOA News
Updated April 02, 2021 03:30 AM
In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko…
In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan's eastern Hualien region, April 2, 2021.

At least 36 people were killed, and dozens of others injured after a packed express train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday.

At least 70 passengers remained trapped in carriages inside the tunnel and about 60 of those rescued were rushed to the hospital as rescue teams continued to try to reach those trapped in the tunnel.

Taiwanese authorities said that a construction vehicle that had slid down an embankment and landed on the tracks likely caused the accident near the eastern coastal city of Hualien.

The crash is considered the worst rail disaster in at least four decades in Taiwan.

The express train traveling from Taipei to Taitung was carrying about 350 passengers, many tourists and people returning to their hometowns at the start of a long weekend -- the annual four-day Tomb Sweeping holiday.

Related Stories

An aerial view shows of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, in the South China Sea, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian…
East Asia Pacific
Wary of Beijing, Taiwan Doubles Down on South China Sea Island 
Defense minister tells parliament his forces strengthened training of troops on Taiping Island in Spratly archipelago where China controls seven islets 
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 07:30 AM
Taiwan's Myanmar community protesting in Taipei's Liberty Square against the military coup that has seen thousands detained and hundreds killed, March 28, 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan. (VOA/Tommy Walker)
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Communities in Taiwan Protest Military Coup After ‘Deadliest Day’
Gathered at Taipei’s Liberty Square, demonstrators sat for hours singing songs, holding anti-coup posters and waving the Myanmar national flag
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 05:30 PM
FILE PHOTO: Farmers sell pineapples at a stall by the road in Kaohsiung, Taiwan February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard/File…
East Asia Pacific
Domestic Consumers, Overseas Supporters Grab up Taiwanese Pineapples After China Import Ban
China says several batches of Taiwanese pineapples came with pests; Taiwanese fear politics motivated China to ban further shipments
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 07:02 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of U.S. President Joe Biden in the Ben Franklin room at the State Department in Washington, March 3, 2021.
The Americas
US Urges Paraguay to Work with Taiwan Amid Pandemic Protests
Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/14/2021 - 11:49 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Fire Kills 3 in Market near Rohingya Camp in Bangladesh

People work to put out a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, April 2,…
East Asia Pacific

UN Security Council Calls for Release of Myanmar Detainees, End to Violence

Man flashes three-finger salute next to burning tires during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Train Derailment Kills 36, Injures Dozens

In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko…
VOA News on China

China’s Himalaya Border Villages New Worry for India

Map shows border disputes between China and India.
VOA News on China

Scholars Rally to Defend Colleagues Sanctioned by Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey